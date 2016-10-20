Locals under 30 to receive awards

OKLAHOMA CITY – The 2016 NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma Awards will honor 296 individuals, including four local people thirty years or younger who have demonstrated professional leadership and service to their communities. The awards were expanded this year to 16 career categories to accommodate the growth of interest since these awards began in 2011. As a result of this year’s expansion, NextGen Under 30 Awards received an overwhelming response from across the state, nominating many talented Millennial professionals.

Those who will be honored are, Kara Byrd, Kolton Prince, Shauna Williams and Twauna Williams.

Byrd is a Southeastern Oklahoma State University alumnus whose background includes public-private partnerships, community relations, policy change, education, and event planning. She is currently the executive director of Imagine Durant, a community based initiative for creating a unified vision for Durant and the strategies to make it happen. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology in 2008 and began employment with the State of Oklahoma Department of Health shortly thereafter. Byrd worked under the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust and taught tobacco prevention and advocacy to youth while working with city governments and schools to adopt local tobacco policies and ordinances. During her time working for the state, Byrd increased the number of student activists in her counties by 300%, the number of tobacco-free policies by 200%, and created a statewide initiative to expose the tobacco company’s dangerous marketing practices to young girls. The initiative, Behind the Glamour, garnished statewide recognition and was modeled throughout other communities. Byrd also owned a highly successful photography company that specialized in high school seniors, weddings, and head shots. She has been featured in many magazines for her work with model and Talent, Lilyan Cole. As well as traveled to New York to learn under fashion photographer Lara Jade.

Texas-born but raised in Durant, Kolton Prince said, “I have been working for Texoma Print Services/Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma for over ten years, starting at only seventeen years old. I was able to start in production when our company was in a little building downtown, grossing just over a million dollars a year. Working while putting myself through college and then moving my way up to sales and getting to see our company relocate into a brand new building to now grossing over 10 million dollars a year. It has been quite the journey that wouldn’t have been possible without the Choctaw Nation…”

Prince graduated high school from Victory Life Academy, where he was an All-Stater in football. More than a star athlete, he was a member of the Christian Honor Society and graduated from Southeastern Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Safety and Health.

“I feel very honored to be a part of the 2016 30 under 30 class,” he said. “To have an organization that honors young adults’ achievements in the workplace, I feel, is very important in not only providing a stepping stone to a possible higher level of career, but it also gives us a sense of self-worth within our positions, to know we are making a difference, to help us network with other like-minded individuals, and to train us to be the leaders of tomorrow…”

Shauna Williams has served as Director of the Project Management Office at Choctaw Nation Division of Commerce since June 2016.

Williams, who was recognized in the Tribal Government Gaming category, said, “I’m honored and very humbled to be recognized as one of Oklahoma’s Next Gen Under 30. The Choctaw Nation played a major role in my pursuit of higher education, especially the attainment of my MBA which opened more professional opportunities for me.”

Before her current position, Williams was Director of Project Management at Choctaw Casinos of Oklahoma for two years, where she oversaw the tribe’s (at that time) 20 casinos throughout Southeastern Oklahoma.

“I started working for the Choctaw Nation when I was 20 years old … I’m very appreciative of every opportunity I’ve had with the Choctaw Nation and take great pride in being a part of the economic impact the tribe provides to its community and tribal members.”

She is also quick to point out her family’s origins.

“Twauna (Shauna’s sister and fellow award winner) and I are from Smithville. We currently live and work in Durant, but grew up in Smithville and still proudly call it home.”

Twauna Williams also was named in the Tribal Government Gaming category. She works as the Leadership and Talent Development Manager for the Choctaw Nation Division of Commerce.

Williams said, “The Choctaw Nation has been a huge part of my professional growth starting with the opportunities offered through youth and educational programs.”

Williams holds degrees from three different schools, including a Master of Business Administration degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. She has almost ten years of experience working with Native Americans in higher education and leadership development as a peer advisor through college and graduate school, program manager for the Choctaw Nation Scholarship Advisement Program, and Coordinator of Native American Affairs at Oklahoma State University. She also serves on the board of directors for Alpha Pi Omega Sorority, the country’s oldest and largest Native American Greek-letter organization.

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, at the Cox Convention Center with a reception at 6 p.m. and awards ceremony and gourmet dinner at 7 p.m. Former OU Head Football Coach Barry Switzer will present the awards, and former U.S. Congressman J.C. Watts, currently president and CEO of Feed the Children, will be the keynote speaker.

The 2016 NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma Awards is a statewide program honoring talented, high-achieving Millennial leaders. To recognize the growing influence of young professionals in Oklahoma, iON Oklahoma Online updated the nomination categories this year to better recognize the impact they are making in many sectors.

“Today, Millennial professionals are a huge part of Oklahoma’s businesses, arts, media, policy and non-profit communities,” said Don Swift, publisher of iON Oklahoma Online and founder of the NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma Awards. “By the year 2020, they are projected to make up nearly half of the workplace, so we decided our awards should better reflect their prominence in these sectors.”

The 16 expanded categories include advertising/marketing, arts, education, energy, finance, healthcare, hospitality, law, manufacturing/industry/agriculture, media, non-profit, policy and public service, retail and e-commerce, science/technology/engineering, sports and fitness, and tribal government gaming.

Swift added, “With these new categories and nomination opportunities, NextGen Under 30 Oklahoma aims to support retention of Millennial professionals in Oklahoma by recognizing outstanding achievements among the state’s best and brightest.”

From press releases by The Choctaw Nation and iON Oklahoma Online.

Shown from left, Shauna Williams, Choctaw Nation; Kara Byrd, Imagine Durant; Twauna Williams, Choctaw Nation, and Kolton Prince, Texoma Print Services. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Gen.jpg Shown from left, Shauna Williams, Choctaw Nation; Kara Byrd, Imagine Durant; Twauna Williams, Choctaw Nation, and Kolton Prince, Texoma Print Services. Photo by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat