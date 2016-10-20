Trial for woman charged with fraud delayed

A woman accused of committing fraud against a veteran’s organization is scheduled for a trial by judge had her trial delayed.

Sixty-four-year-old Deborah Sue Lemmones of Caddo was charged in January with computer fraud/unlawful use of a computer system. She had been scheduled for a non-jury trial Wednesday, but according to court documents filed later that afternoon, the case was postponed until November.

She was originally charged in January 2015 with exploitation of an elderly person and computer fraud. Those charges were dropped in December because a victim in the case had died, according to Bryan County District Attorney Emily Redman.

Lemmones came under investigation after Richard Chase, a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran who died in 2014, spoke to the district attorney’s office about a woman he said had been defrauding veterans.

Before his death on July 26, 2014, Chase was active with the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 986 in Durant. He contacted authorities after learning of several incidents where Lemmones had allegedly convinced veterans to loan her large sums of money.

An affidavit by District Attorney Investigator David Cathey states Lemmones obtained money from VVA by means of computer fraud.

Paul Blake of the local VVA told Cathey he had identified 20 electronic withdrawals from February 2012 until December 2013 from the VVA bank account at First United Bank, and according to the affidavit, each of the transactions, totaling $7,953.11, was used to pay a phone bill Lemmones said was in her husband’s name.

Cathey questioned Lemmones in June 2014 and she told him that the transactions were used to pay the phone bill that was in her husband’s name, but he knew nothing about them, according to the the affidavit.

Her trial is now scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 21.

In other news, the attorney for a woman charged with driving her car into spectators at Oklahoma State University’s homecoming parade in Stillwater and killing four people says he’s given to a judge and prosecutors a psychologist’s report on a mental evaluation of the woman, the Associated Press reported.

Adacia Chambers has pleaded not guilty to four counts of second-degree murder and 42 counts of assault and battery in the crash that occurred Oct. 24, 2015, in Stillwater.

Attorney Tony Coleman has previously indicated plans to raise the question of mental illness or insanity at Chambers’ trial set for January.

Prosecutors say they’ll have their own psychologist examine Chambers.

A motion to move the trial out of Payne County because of pretrial publicity and several other defense motions were scheduled to be considered on Dec. 6.

From staff and AP reports.