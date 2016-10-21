Choctaw Nation construction continues

The new Choctaw Nation headquarters is rising on the prairie, $219 million and less than two years on the build, the construction projects are coming along on schedule, officials say.

The United States’ third-largest tribe will consolidate all services in this one location.

Oklahoma has 84,000 enrolled in the Choctaw Nation who will utilize the new headquarters and new medical clinic.

With more than 220,000 total members in the tribe, those services will incorporate many diverse office units.

Choctaw Chief Gary Batton said he is really excited to have all the tribal employees and services in the same location near the casino.

Currently they have 17 field offices in Oklahoma in more than 10,000 square miles.

The Choctaw Nation here is of one of three federally recognized Choctaw tribes.

The others are the Jena Band of the Choctaw Indians and Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

Those bands are descendants of Choctaw who resisted the forced relocation to Indian Territory, which was to become the state of Oklahoma.

That relocation was ordered in the early part of the 1830s by President Andrew Jackson.

The Durant Choctaw Nation is proud of its roots in Oklahoma and especially Durant.

Dixon Durant, the namesake of the city, was French-Choctaw and settled near present day 4th and 5th avenues in Durant.

One of his homesteads is memorialized on a granite marker on 10th Avenue in Dixon Durant Park.

The Treaty of Dancing Creek, which was the largest transfer of land between Native Americans and the U.S. government, happened without warfare.

Choctaw Nation officials have said that this headquarters is a welcome thing to come to pass and is a long time coming.

Batton said, “I’m excited for our tribal members so they we can provide them a coordinated approach to service delivery.”

As with any consolidation of members and offices, communication will be greatly improved.

Batton said, “This will help communication between the departments and individuals in those departments.”

When they moved into their current world headquarters in west Durant, they remodeled the former Oklahoma Presbyterian College building.

With any building built in 1909, there was only so much that could be done with the statehood-era brick building.

The tribe had to spread over Durant, in rented and some purchased buildings, in order to provide all services needed.

It’s not known at this time what will happen with those buildings, city officials said.

They have expressed concern that there will be a glut of office space available.

But, real estate industry members have said that this should provide ample space for new businesses to move into Durant.

They said that existing businesses could expand to some of those properties.

The Nation currently provides more than 75 different services in those 32 buildings in Durant.

Tammy Gwin, a non-voting Choctaw Representative on the Durant Industrial Authority said at a recent meeting, “We will do the move out of Durant in phases, in order to have less impact on the city.”

Five stories tall, the headquarters is rising majestically on the south side of Durant, near Calera.

An official close to the Choctaw Nation said that they will be making access to the casino better.

The interchange just south of the casino at the South 9th exit will be greatly modified.

Sources say that the Sports City Cafe has been purchased or is in the process of that purchase.

They said the sports bar will be demolished in order to improve that area and access.

The 500,000 square feet of spacious offices will make the Choctaw Nation proud of their new headquarters, officials say.

Batton said, “We are blessed to have this location and this new headquarters.”

The headquarters is located just east of the new 120,000 square foot Choctaw Nation Medical Complex.

That location already is looking like it will in its finished product.

Choctaw Tribe members will be able to have complete medical care at the Durant location without having to travel to different cities as the currently do.

At the end of March this year, a topping-out ceremony was held to put the last frame beam at the top of the clinic.

City officials signed the beam just before it was hoisted by crane, to the top.

Manhattan Construction is building the structure with steel provided by Durant’s own Commercial Metals Company.

CMC is currently building its multi-million dollar, state of the art steel mill east of Durant near the east bypass.

The state of Oklahoma through ODOT will be constructing an exit from that bypass onto Old East Main.

The road from CMC into Durant, Old East Main will be enlarged after construction has ceased on CMC.

The plan is to do the road improvement after so that big construction trucks do not damage the new road.

Manhattan studied Choctaw culture in order to incorporate key images and symbols into the structures they are building, they said.

The Nation will have food services in the new headquarters as well as a 765-space parking garage.

One Nation official said that after the employees gets acclimated to the new headquarters, they hope food establishments spring up near the casino.

With new food establishments, the southern area near the casino and headquarters should see a boom in coming years, one Durant city official said.

The 80 acres of new construction should be completed in the next two years.

Groundbreaking took place on the new headquarters this past March.

Batton said then that he’s hoping to make the Choctaw Nation one of the top employers in southeastern Oklahoma and north Texas.

Batton told The Democrat about Durant being the host city for the Choctaw Nation, “In the 80s, we asked what city would take on the Choctaw Nation. Durant was the only one willing. They offered us the building we are currently in.”

The new Choctaw Tribal World Headquarters framework construction continues. The shape and immense size of the 500,000 square foot facility is impressive in an area that was previously just southeastern Oklahoma prairie. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_6530choctawHeadquarters.jpg The new Choctaw Tribal World Headquarters framework construction continues. The shape and immense size of the 500,000 square foot facility is impressive in an area that was previously just southeastern Oklahoma prairie. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat Choctaw Health Clinic construction continues. It will be open fully next year for those in the Choctaw Nation. More than 223,000 members are enrolled in the Nation with 84,000 in the Oklahoma area. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_6532ChoctawHealth.jpg Choctaw Health Clinic construction continues. It will be open fully next year for those in the Choctaw Nation. More than 223,000 members are enrolled in the Nation with 84,000 in the Oklahoma area. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Medical Clinic and Headquarters is rising on the prairie