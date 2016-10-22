Local bankers graduate from OBA Consumer Lending School

OKLAHOMA CITY — Dayton Booth, from Shamrock bank, N.A., in Durant, and Jessie Ingram, from First United Bank & Trust Company in Bokchito, recently completed the Oklahoma Bankers Association Consumer Lending School in Oklahoma City.

Booth and Ingram were among 57 graduates of the school, which was held Oct. 3-7 at the OBA Harris Event Center.

The OBA Consumer Lending School, conducted annually, educates students on the overall consumer credit function and helps develop skills to meet the needs of loan customers and their bank. Specific areas of training include loan application generation and credit analysis, loan pricing, collections, direct and indirect lending, real estate structure, bank liability, compliance, risk management, bankruptcy and banking trends.

The OBA conducts more than 70 educational programs and seminars each year, which reach more than 5,000 bankers across the state. The Association represents approximately 230 banks across the state and serves as the primary advocate for the banking industry. It’s also heavily involved in fraud training and prevention as well as legal and compliance services and communications for its member banks.

Submitted by OBA.