Author to speak at library luncheon

Acclaimed Oklahoma author Carolyn Wall will speak at a Brown-Bag Luncheon on October 27 at Donald W. Reynolds Community Center & Library, 1515 W. Main St. in Durant.

Wall is the author of “Sweeping Up Glass,” which received the 2009 Oklahoma Book Award for Fiction.

A reviewer writing for the Boston Globe newspaper said of that novel, “The fresh voice of that clear-eyed narrator reminded me of Scout in Harper Lee’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’ I literally could not put it down.”

The Thursday noon luncheon is sponsored by the Friends of the Reynolds Library and is free to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring brown-bag lunches and eat during the speaker’s presentation. The Friends will provide cookies and bottled water for all attendees.

Wall’s second novel, “Playing with Matches,” received starred reviews from Publisher’s Weekly and Booklist and was chosen as a Target Summer Read for 2012. She has twice won the Crème-de-la-Crème Award at the annual Oklahoma Writers Federation Inc. conference, the highest honor given by that writers conference to a participating author.

A third book, “The Coffin Maker,” was published under Wall’s pen name, Elizabeth Penny, and can be downloaded via Amazon/Kindle. She also published four Elizabeth Penny stories in a collection titled “The 18th Word.”

Wall lives in Oklahoma City, teaches novel-writing classes and offers editing service. She has worked as a magazine editor and senior staff writer, and taught creative writing to thousands of children as an Artist-in-Residence with the Oklahoma Arts Council.

Carolyn Wall http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Wall.jpg Carolyn Wall