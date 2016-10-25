Hundreds run in Colton’s

Colton’s Run has become Durant’s biggest run as well as saving lives through its AED placement outreach.

Money made from the run is used to buy AEDs which are Automated External Defibrillators.

These machines start the heart back to beating, in emergency situations where the heart may have stopped.

Little Colton Sherrill passed away 8 years ago. His heart is what provides the spirit of this run.

His parents started Colton’s Run in memory of Colton, who passed away suddenly from a heart defect while playing basketball.

They money raised from the run will also go towards education in Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation, CPR and use of Automated External Defibrillators. The Colton’s organization, with Director Dena Sherrill, provide maintenance on the machines.

Sherrill said, “We use the money to keep batteries and pads up to date for the schools. It’s not like it just ends after we buy them. They have to check them and make sure they are working. If the batteries need to be replaced, we help them do that. We help them get their re-certifications for their CPR and AED trainings.”

Running all their enterprises is some serious full-time, year-round work.

They maintain all the machines they donate, Sherrill said.

“We put bleachers at the soccer field,” she said. “We partner with the city. With Southeastern. We give scholarships every year. Our family is the one who does this.”

She is sure to give credit to those who help in Colton’s name. Sherrill said, “Our friends, committee members and volunteers.” she said helps her with her duties for Colton’s Run.They help her do these duties.

Colton’s Run organization will fund the program to teach people to use emergency equipment.

They will give scholarships and be involved in community projects.

This run will especially benefit everyone as they help to build a new cross country track in Durant.

The Sherrills are proud that the legacy of their son that lives on in an event that will be around a long time.

The run has made a lot possible, in an area where other funds to get this specialized equipment were lacking.

They have donated 54 AEDs in the 6 years of the run before the 2016 event.

They’ve installed bleachers at Colton’s Field for the City of Durant and Durant Soccer Club

Sherrill said, “This year, our 7th, we are working on a cross country track. We have three sheriff deputies who are training to be EMTs because they are far out there in the field and it takes a long time for an ambulance to get there sometimes. So, we will buy AEDs for three of the sheriff vehicles this year.”

More than 550 teachers, coaches and support staff have become certified by the American Heart Association.

Thirty-eight scholarships were awarded to students from their Colton Sherrill Memorial Scholarship fund.

The Colton’s Run team has partnered with Durant Main Street on multi-million dollar projects.

Teachers praise Colton’s Run on their Facebook page.

They are expressing gratitude for learning CPR and having the ability to save lives when needed in a classroom situation.

Coaches are happy to have equipment and life-saving knowledge and training when involved in sporting events.

Colton Sherrill was a good kid, according to those who knew him.

He was happy in spirit, which is partially what drives this race.

Everyone who attended was extremely happy to be there running for a great cause. Runners said they could feel the excitement of this special race.

All this spirit shown by everyone is what sets this race apart.

The 7th annual Colton’s Run proved people love people in the Durant.

Dena Sherrill, Colton’s mother said, “We are just constantly humbled by the people who come out to support us, as a sponsor, runner or volunteer. We had a record year with over 1,600 runners. We are just super happy. It’ll help us do some good things in the community.”

When talking with Sherrill about an instant memory that comes to mind about her little Colton she said, “He liked to help people. There were some kids in school that were struggling a bit, and it was something he was good at. He would like to help those kids. He had a good heart. Even watching America’s Funniest Videos, someone would fall down, we would laugh. Colton would tell us them falling down wasn’t funny. He was just a kind little boy.”

Asked if she’d trade all this help her organization provides, all the work she personally does, trade that to have little Colton back with her, she said she wouldn’t just want him back and not help people.

She said, “I would like to think we would still do things for the community and have Colton. That would be the best.”

The defibrillators haven’t been used yet, which is the best news possible, according to Sherrill.

She’s very happy about the things she’s able to do for others in her son’s name.

The three deputies getting trained as EMTs and the defibrillators that will travel with the deputies is the current exciting project.

John Haislip, Investigator for the sheriff’s office said, “We have three deputies going through first responder school. It’s a basic paramedic school where they’ll eventually have their EMT certification.”

Many times, non-essential equipment is not in a budget in a money tight municipal system that is strained already.

Haislip said, “I think it’s absolutely phenomenal, the fact that they have been able to do so much to raise awareness. Since that day they lost their son, they have definitely stepped up and made a change in this community. The sheriff’s office has greatly appreciated that, and on behalf of our deputies, we all personally appreciate those at Colton’s Run. Dena Sherrill has really honored her son by donating equipment and training to help our deputies save lives when needed”

The Sherrill family, Dena Sherrill wishes to thank everyone who came out to run, volunteer or sponsor the 2016 Colton’s Run.

With so many running, the times are being tallied and will be released to The Durant Daily Democrat later in the week.

Lori Hill, with Colton’s Run said “We had 1,300 muffins baked by sweet volunteer and 1,100 burritos.”

This shows the volunteer support behind the run.

Sherrill said, “Our people who support us are the best. They are who make all this possible.”

