Wrestling held at Boys & Girls Club

The Boys and Girls Club of Durant held Saturday night wrestling at the club.

The fundraiser was a huge success, according to staff at the Boys and Girls Club.

Larry Paschal, Program Director with the club said, “We had to split that with the wrestlers but it was still a great fundraiser. We had more club kids there this match than we ever have. The crowd was really into it. They really enjoyed it. We did the thing with Chandler, the wrestler, the first of the week. That got the kids excited and lots of them turned out Saturday night.”

Wrestlers from the Imperial Wrestling Revolution came to the Boys and Girls Club of Durant on Tuesday.

That really got the kids excited and that had parents and several club kids in attendance.

IRW Champion wrestler Chandler Hopkins told the kids to follow their dreams.

He dropped by to give the children a motivational speech to follow their dreams, after they set their dreams.

Him dropping by Tuesday helped build the Saturday crowd.

Hopkins said to the kids Tuesday, “As long as you know what you want to be when you grow up, you can do it. It takes a lot of hard work, but if you set your mind to it, you can do anything.”

The Boys and Girls Club made nearly $1,000 to help with programs at the club. That money goes a long way toward many things the club needs. They rely totally on grants and fundraisers to keep the doors open for the nearly 200 Durant kids they service.

