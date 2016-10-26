Achille teacher receives OGE grant

OKLAHOMA CITY – OGE Energy Corp. is pleased to announce that Achille High School teacher, Toni Walton, is among the 35 OGE Teacher Grant recipients across the company’s service territory in Oklahoma an Arkansas. OGE Energy offers the grant program to support teachers and schools in its communities.

Walton, a science, math, and language arts teacher will have her students build solar powered cars to learn how energy can be transferred.

OGE Energy has funded more than $370,000 in grants since launching its Teacher Grant Program in 2003. The program is available to public school teachers from pre-kindergarten through grade 12. Applications for project grants up to $1,000 are typically available at the beginning of a calendar year for funding the next school year.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) is headquartered in Oklahoma City and is the parent company of Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E), a regulated electric utility serving 830,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. In addition, OGE Energy holds 26.3 percent limited partner interest and 50 percent general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, LP. For more information, visit www.oge.com.

Submitted by Achille Schools.

Shown are, back row. Back Row, Dylan Blake, Rylee Stanglin, OG&E Rep Stephanie Coleman, Teacher Toni Walton, Zack Sisemore, and Kyra Smith, Front row; Marcela Piedra, Josiah Johnson, and Kolton Mitchell. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_AchilleGrant.jpg Shown are, back row. Back Row, Dylan Blake, Rylee Stanglin, OG&E Rep Stephanie Coleman, Teacher Toni Walton, Zack Sisemore, and Kyra Smith, Front row; Marcela Piedra, Josiah Johnson, and Kolton Mitchell.