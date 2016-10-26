Authorities respond to wrecks in county and city

A Weatherford man was critically injured Tuesday when he rolled his truck, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Thirty-eight-year-old Thomas Allen Hunt was flown by helicopter to Texoma Medical Center where he is in critical condition, according to OHP.

OHP said he was driving a Mack truck at 8:15 a.m. on Highway 78 two miles north of Achille when he drove off the roadway, over corrected and rolled the truck that came to rest on its wheels.

Hunt was not wearing a seat belt, according to Trooper Kyle Ince’s report.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan County EMS, Calera Fire-Rescue, Colbert Fire Department and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation assisted OHP at the scene.

Authorities also responded to another crash late Tuesday afternoon on the Highway 69/75 University Boulevard overpass. Information on that crash was not available at press time.

From OHP and staff reports.

A two car wreck in the west bound lane of University at the overpass to Highway 69/75 was worked by Durant Fire and other first responders. The wreck happened before 5 p.m. Tuesday. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_7520-1BEST.jpg A two car wreck in the west bound lane of University at the overpass to Highway 69/75 was worked by Durant Fire and other first responders. The wreck happened before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat