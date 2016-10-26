Trick or Treat on Third Avenue

Halloween is traditionally Oct. 31, which this year is on a Monday.

Durant City officials have decided the holiday is to be celebrated on Saturday the 29th in Durant.

Mayor Stewart Hoffman issued an official proclamation at a recent City Council meeting.

He said about the carnival, “This will be a fun event for Durant. These activities planned by Durant Main Street will give kids the opportunity to take part in Halloween activities without having to worry about school the next day.”

Main Street Durant Executive Director Stephanie Gardner said, “Main Street Durant is hosting 30 events on Saturday. The first event is from 2-6 p.m. We will have Trick or Treat on 3rd Street carnival.”

She said that is taking the place of downtown trick or treating.

In past years, kids went inside businesses to get trick or treat candy.

This will no longer take place. There will be no trick or treating at businesses.

Gardner said, “This year we thought we’d do something more fun, like blocking off Third Street and having a carnival. This way kids can trick or treat, booth to booth, at the carnival. This will be lots of fun for everyone.”

This year has special pricing for carnival tickets. They offer 25 tickets for $5.

Gardner said, “Those tickets will go a long way towards fun!”

Everything is ticket based, according to officials. Some booths won’t use tickets, and some will, but no booth will handle or take money.

This should make it easier for kids and for parents.

“Some things take one ticket, while some go for three tickets. There are free things to do so money shouldn’t be an issue when it comes to coming out to have Halloween fun,” Gardner said.

“If you don’t have or want to spend money, you can come have lots of fun. We’ll have pumpkin painting, a costume contest, the bounce house is free. There’s going to be candy they can still get. It’s the carnival games that take tickets.

“The prizes are candy, toys and we will have a cash booth that you get in and it blows the money around. There will be candy as well as cash to grab in the cash booth.”

Plinko, basketball hoops, ring toss, bean bag toss, plus other games are what makeup most of the activities at the carnival.

But, there are surprises to be found at every booth or activity.

Durant Police will have a higher presence downtown and through the holidays. These events are fun for families and authorities don’t expect and trouble. Chief David Houser said, “Durant Police will have extra patrols in that area for the Main Street program. I know the street will be blocked off but please, still, always be careful when they are crossing the street and to and from the event. Once they are there, it’s designed to have a great time.”

“It’s easy to have fun at events like this, one downtown customer said.

Another one said, “It’s nice having all these activities in one place, where we are safe with the kids. Durant Main Street is doing really good with putting these events together.’

“There will be plenty of free things to do,” Gardner said.

It’s a safe place to have fun, one official said.

Gardner said, “All the booths are pre-approved. Most are churches with some businesses and organizations, so the candy is safe.”

One local customer said, “Being downtown, its a safe environment. This will keep kids from going to homes they have no idea who lives there. Halloween should be fun and scary yes, but no one should be scared because they have to go home to home. They can stay safe downtown.”

During the carnival portion of the activities, there will be a costume contest at 5 p.m. There’s a category for kids and another for pets. The winner will get a package prize to Choctaw’s The District. That could include movies, laser tag, or bowling. It could also have machine play on the various activities there.”

The second event of the day starts at 6 p.m. That’s the “Durant Zombie Warrior,” which costs $10 per person. It’s a team event that is a timed zombie-themed obstacle course with five team members.

The winner is the team with the lowest time to get through the obstacle course. All of this will take place, as zombies chase you through each obstacle.

The winning team gets Zombie T-Shirts and a zombie trophy.

They do have several teams but each team must pre-register.

The third event is at 8 p.m. with the showing of an outdoor movie on a huge screen.

All activities are on Third Avenue exclusively, according to Gardener.

They will have the first two blocks roped off, from Main Street down to the courthouse. Everything is on Third Avenue.

Gardner suggested Main Street parallel parking as best or Market Square.

Then after the daytime Halloween activities, there will be an 8 p.m. outdoor Halloween movie called, “Hocus Pocus.”

Gardner said that people voted for the movie. “Hocus Pocus won by a landslide,” she said.

Seating is on a blanket on the ground or the suggested way is to bring lawn chairs.

Gardner said about the Halloween scarecrows popping up downtown,”We had a scarecrow decorating contest and the one at our front door was a fun one we put together. We gave people the opportunity to decorate hay bales or scarecrows and enter them in our contest.”

She said the contest was just before fall break, and there may have been distractions that kept the contest small. People had two weeks to enter so it was a short contest.

Gardner said, “If you haven’t been down to Fourth Street and Main, to see the hay bales decorated, you should.

“There is a scarecrow at Second and Main that’s decorated very special,”

Gardner said, “I think a 9-year-old boy who lost both his dad and grandfather put that scarecrow together.” The scarecrow is dressed in camouflage. He’s holding a sign that says, “If you love freedom, then you will love this.”

One official said, “This can really provide two holidays if someone wants to visit from the county. They can travel to Durant on Saturday and celebrate Halloween there, then celebrate it in their hometown on Monday. Durant residents can then celebrate on Saturday and drive to a city in the county that is celebrating on Monday.”

Durant officials hope that it works out to be a better holiday by celebrating on Saturday.

Gardner said, “After the activities on Saturday afternoon, I know many families will already be dressed and go on and trick or treat.”

That will have trick or treaters knocking on doors with porch lights on this Saturday night. They will be asking for candy. Gardner said, “I do know that there will always be some who trick or treat on Monday.”

One official said, “There’s no doubt people will love doing this on Saturday night, instead of Monday night. Saturday is more of a fun night anyway.”

Mayor Hoffman said, “This is good again in that it gives those neighborhoods that do big Halloween functions, the ability to get home and ready before the streets get too busy.”

Police Chief Houser said, “I hope everybody is safe for the Halloween season. I hope everyone drives safe and watches out for pedestrians as well as drivers who need to watch out for pedestrians during the Halloween season.”

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com

The scarecrow on the left is in front of Durant Main Street’s office. That scarecrow was decorated by Durant Main Street for fun. The photo on the right is at Second and Main. It’s a scarecrow in camouflage. Main Street Executive Director Stephanie Gardner said, “I think a 9-year-old boy who lost both his dad and grandfather in the line of duty, put that scarecrow together.” That scarecrow is dressed in camouflage. He’s holding a sign that says, “If you love freedom, then you will love this.” http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_Main-street.jpg The scarecrow on the left is in front of Durant Main Street’s office. That scarecrow was decorated by Durant Main Street for fun. The photo on the right is at Second and Main. It’s a scarecrow in camouflage. Main Street Executive Director Stephanie Gardner said, “I think a 9-year-old boy who lost both his dad and grandfather in the line of duty, put that scarecrow together.” That scarecrow is dressed in camouflage. He’s holding a sign that says, “If you love freedom, then you will love this.” Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Durant Halloween to be celebrated Saturday