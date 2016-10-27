Remodeled Walmart to celebrate grand opening

The newly remodeled Walmart Supercenter located at 3712 W. Main St. will host a grand reopening celebration Friday, Oct. 28 at 9 a.m.

The project represents Walmart’s reinvestment in the store, its customers, and the community. The remodel provides a new fresh produce experience and remodeled electronics department. Customers can also expect a new and improved customer service center with Money Services and Walmart Pickup. Shopping is more convenient than ever as Durant residents can shop millions of items on Walmart.com, many of which can be shipped for free to any Walmart store through Walmart Pickup.

The store includes a remodeled pharmacy with a full range of products, immunizations, and services. Walmart pharmacists are ready to assist customers with product and prescription questions. Durant residents can easily transfer prescriptions and order refills on the go with the Walmart mobile app.

“We are looking forward to re-introducing our store to the community with expanded offerings and a fresh look. Our everyday low prices will remain the same, but we’re adding greater convenience and a new and improved local grocery shopping experience,” said store manager Chris Glendening.

Join the Grand Opening Celebration

Local associates will provide a special welcome to members of the Durant community with a grand reopening celebration. A festive ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Oct. 28 at 9 a.m. followed by family activities and free food samples while supplies last. On Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday Oct. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. customers can enjoy a grand reopening event with sampling and family friendly activities.

Press release submitted.