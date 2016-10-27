SE student addresses regents in support of Oklahoma’s Promise

Crystal Tate aspires to be a math/science teacher and coach. And those dreams are possible because of Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship program.

“I am Oklahoma’s Promise,” the Southeastern Oklahoma State University junior told state regents last week. “I come from a low-income family, but my low-income family never said low income meant low expectations.”

Oklahoma’s Promise allows students from families with an income below a certain level to earn a college tuition scholarship. Students must enroll in eighth-, ninth-, or 10th-grade and meet academic and conduct requirements in high school.

Created in 1992 by the Legislature to help more Oklahoma families send their children to college, Oklahoma’s Promise was originally designated as the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program. The program is administered by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education (OSRHE).

Last Thursday, the regents approved an estimate of $74.3 million to fund the scholarship in 2017-18 for an expected 18,000 recipients. Oklahoma’s Promise will cost approximately $6.5 million more to keep next fiscal year due to high school students qualifying for the scholarship at higher rates and moderate tuition increases resulting from state budget cuts to higher education.

Oklahoma’s Promise was protected from state budget cuts to higher education because funding for the scholarships is set aside before the Legislature approves appropriations to agencies.

“Students like Crystal Tate clearly demonstrate the value of the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship,’’ said Chancellor Glen D. Johnson. “This transformational program has created life-changing opportunities for more than 70,000 Oklahomans by helping them achieve the dream of going to college.’’

Tate spoke at the regents’ meeting to offer her endorsement of Oklahoma’s Promise and other similar programs that allow her and others to achieve their higher education goals.

“I’m determined to prove that first-generation, low-income students can make a difference,’’ the Bennington High School graduate said in The Oklahoman. “I’m also determined to prove higher education is critical to our state’s success. I intend to return to rural Oklahoma tohelp others live healthier, happier, more informed and brighter lives.”

Submitted by SE.

Crystal Tate visits with OSRHE chair John Massey and Chancellor Glen D. Johnson. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_thumbnail_2016-10-20-Crystal-Tate-1.jpg Crystal Tate visits with OSRHE chair John Massey and Chancellor Glen D. Johnson.