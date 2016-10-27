Gamco celebrates 10 years in Durant

Gamco held a celebration Thursday of 10 years in Durant. Ketan Jain, Division Manager of Gamco, welcomed visitors from all over the United States. It’s a division of Bobrick, but Durant plant is called Gamco.

Tommy Kramer, Durant Industrial Authority Director, talked highly Gamco and its director Jain.

Oklahoma State Secretary of Commerce and Tourism Deby Snodgrass, Durant City Vice Mayor Destry Hawthorne, Doug Morton, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, and Dan Frame, Division Manager at their Los Angeles facility were all participants in the celebration of 10 years.

Vice Mayor Hawthorne read a proclamation sent from Durant Mayor Stewart Hoffman.

Gamco provided lunch with tours of the plant that followed lunch.

Jain said about the tours, “I hope each one of you takes the tour. We have wonderful employees who have worked for weeks in preparation for this event. They are proud of our facility.”

Governor Mary Fallin sent awards to be presented to Gamco for their contributions to Oklahoma and its people.

Manager Jain also spoke about the freedoms and opportunity we have as Americans. He moved to the United States from India and moved up the ranks to become manager of Durant’s Gamco.

Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat