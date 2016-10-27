Chickasaws announce hotel on Lake Texoma

The state of Oklahoma and the Chickasaw Nation announced plans to develop a resort hotel and other amenities at Lake Texoma in southeastern Oklahoma.

Governor Mary Fallin and Chickasaw Nation officials announced Thursday they are building a hotel near Pointe Vista that could bring new life into deserted property.

The lodge won’t be on Pointe Vista property but will be across Highway 70 West on the south side.

The old Lake Texoma State Park property is included in this development that will be reminiscent of the old lodge.

The Lake Texoma Lodge was on the western side of the Roosevelt Bridge.

The Chickasaw Nation will construct a three-story hotel and restaurant, the tribe said.

This is smaller than the previous hotel built and maintained as a state park by the State of Oklahoma.

The hotel will have a gift shop, and a 300-game casino.

In addition to the hotel, the Chickasaws will have as many as 10 lakefront property cottages.

Chickasaw Governor Bill Anoatubby said “The project covers 50 acres of lakefront property, overlooking Lake Texoma and the historic Roosevelt Bridge. It also involves about 11.5 acres of land acquired by the Commissioners of the Land Office (CLO) from the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.

The project is the result of a settlement negotiated by the CLO, which worked to bring a resolution to the property that was once home to the popular Lake Texoma Lodge and Resort. A private developer bought the property in 2006 and the lodge was demolished in 2009, but plans did not come to fruition. Developers blamed the economic downturn of 2008.

Many citizens have expressed relief that something is finally go to be built on that property.

Several in the area of the old Texoma Lodge said they believe something being built in this deserted lake area will cause a resurgence in business and activity on the west side of the Roosevelt.

Anoatubby said, “We believe this project will help launch a transformation of this area into a major tourism and recreation attraction. We look forward to working with the state on a project and we expect to have a positive impact on jobs and our economy for decades to come.”

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin said she has been a long-time supporter of the Lake Texoma area. She said she believes that a project like this will be a good thing for this area.

This development will bring jobs to the southeastern Oklahoma area as the Chickasaws expand into the Lake Texoma State Park area, officials said.

The Chickasaw Nation must first apply to place the land just north of the Texas border into trust status – a process that potentially could take several months or more.

“If the land can be placed into trust, our intent and plan is to develop this premier lakefront property into destination lodging and a casino,” said Bill Lance, secretary of commerce for the Chickasaw Nation.

Old Lodge property gets new life