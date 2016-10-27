Friends of the NRA to hold banquet

The Friends of the NRA (501c3) are having the 12th annual banquet on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Durant Elks Lodge on Gates Avenue behind Walmart.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or on-line at www.friendsofnra.org. A early bird pistol will be draw for all banquet tickets purchased prior to the event. The banquet will be catered by Dining Around to include barbecue with all of the sides. The live auction will be performed by John Teel and there will be many silent auction items and gun raffles. This is a family friendly event, which gives respect to God, country and veterans, according to local organizers.

The reason for the banquet is to raise money for the State of Oklahoma youth shooting sports through grants that are awarded once a year. This year’s local recipients are: Durant FFA, Achille FFA, Colbert FFA, Calera FFA and Bryan County 4H.

This year $40,000-plus will help educate more than 600 students in Bryan County alone, organizers say.

The safety/proficiency of firearms and archery will be taught, along with practicing for local and state competitions. Jeremiah Adams, Durant FFA Teacher, said, “The junior sporting clay team placed first at the county shoot. Both junior and senior teams will travel to Broken Bow on November 2 for the district shoot with hopes of qualifying for state competition.”

Bryan County Friends of the NRA thanked many local sponsors which believe in this worthy cause, and the public is invited to attend the event.

Submitted by Bryan County Friends of the NRA.

The Bryan County Friends of the NRA is holding its annual banquet Saturday at the Durant Elks Lodge. Organizers say the event will benefit youth sporting events and education. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_P5050289-1-.jpg The Bryan County Friends of the NRA is holding its annual banquet Saturday at the Durant Elks Lodge. Organizers say the event will benefit youth sporting events and education.