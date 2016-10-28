Police respond to shooting

On 10-28-16 at approximately 0109 hours Durant Patrol Officers were dispatched to Sports City (5067 S. 9th Ave) in reference to a shooting. The suspect (identified as Roemello Stephan Hagood) was located and taken to the Durant Police Department for an interview. The firearm was later located in the ditch near Sports City just north of Waldron Drive off of South 9th Ave.

During the interview Mr. Hagood admitting to shooting the firearm in the air at Sport City after an altercation between his friends from some other people from a rival town. Mr. Hagood said he took the gun from one of his friends inside the restaurant and went outside. When the other parties involved in the altercation came outside to continue the fight he discharged the firearm in the air then left the scene.

Mr. Hagood was transported to the Bryan County Jail without incident and booked in for Reckless Handling of a Firearm.

From the Durant Police Department.

