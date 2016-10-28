Walmart celebrates grand re-opening

A multi-million dollar complete store remodel has just been completed at Durant’s Walmart. “Essentially it’s a brand new store,” Durant store Manager Chris Glendenning said.

The store remodel took several months. Many customers had posted funny things about Walmart, such as bread being now located on the underwear isle. This was just a temporary thing to keep stores stocked while various areas were remodeled. The store had a tent in the parking lot that allowed for some stock to be sold outside.

The store didn’t really see an expansion but this remodel allowed a bigger variety of products to be sold in the store.

Glendenning said, “We didn’t increase space but we used space optimization we were allowed to get a bigger variety of more desirable items. Our produce was upgraded quite a bit with variety and holding power there. They changed all the tables around. The really big thing is brightening it up and having new floors and paint, just the overall building appearance. We made it cleaner and fresher and more appealing to the customer.”

The store associates were used in the remodel. Everyone who works at Durant’s Walmart had a hand in this project.

Glendenning said, “We redid everything in the store. Everything got touched in this remodel. We got a new ‘tool world’ in automotive. We got a new sporting goods seasonal area for hunting. We revamped many departments to get more desirable products for our customers.”

Walmart didn’t see a decrease in sales during this remodel. In fact, just the opposite happened in Durant. A spike in sales has occurred during a time when sales would usually drop off. “Durant really supports it’s Walmart,” one official said.

Glendenning has been store Manager in Durant almost 3 years. He said, “It’s great to be a part of this and I’m glad I’m here. It’s a great store to be a part of this whole process.”

He said that customers have really noticed the produce section and how brightly it is lit now. “How bright and clean the produce area is, it’s just so much brighter. People have commented on how good the new paint outside looks too. They love the new color scheme and the new signage and how much better it looks,” Glendenning said.

Tami Ghadianloo, assistant store manager said, “I am extremely proud of all the store associates. I could not be any prouder of any member of management there too. I am proud of all their hard work and the hours that they put in and what they have done to put that store together and make it new. It’s good for our customers, making it new and customer friendly.”

Managers in the store are really happy with their employees. Glendenning said, “I want to reiterate what Tami said, the community has put up with the process. It was hard on everybody. Our community continued to shop through the construction mess. The support by the community and the customers were really good about understanding. The associates work was just phenomenal.”

The biggest inconvenience for shoppers was probably the grocery section. He said, “Grocery was pretty tough, we had bread in the underwear department. We had some of that, but customers understood. Nobody liked it, but they understood.”

Glendenning said the prize for all this work is the store. He said, “The reward is we now have a brand-new Walmart store in Durant.”

Walmart’s cake to celebrate their re-grand opening of what is essentially a new store with a complete remodel. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_7782caketammyCakeUSE.jpg Walmart’s cake to celebrate their re-grand opening of what is essentially a new store with a complete remodel. Walmart associates were very excited to have the store remodel completed and celebrate the re-grand opening Friday morning in Durant. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_IMG_7783group1TammyGOODUSE.jpg Walmart associates were very excited to have the store remodel completed and celebrate the re-grand opening Friday morning in Durant. Officials from Walmart held a ceremony Friday morning for their re-grand opening in Durant. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_walmart1officials.jpg Officials from Walmart held a ceremony Friday morning for their re-grand opening in Durant. The veterans colorguard was at the Friday morning ceremony for Walmart. After that was over, veteran Don Papin set up outside to find and help veterans with the various programs he is a part of. Papin was instrumental in securing a bus to transport veterans to and from the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Bonham. He’s Assistant Commander of American Legion Riders MIA Post 231. He’s Commander at Disabled American Veteran’s Post 26 and Former State Captain at Patriot Guard Riders. Papin sets up at Walmart often to help veterans. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/10/web1_DSC_7464papin.jpg The veterans colorguard was at the Friday morning ceremony for Walmart. After that was over, veteran Don Papin set up outside to find and help veterans with the various programs he is a part of. Papin was instrumental in securing a bus to transport veterans to and from the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Bonham. He’s Assistant Commander of American Legion Riders MIA Post 231. He’s Commander at Disabled American Veteran’s Post 26 and Former State Captain at Patriot Guard Riders. Papin sets up at Walmart often to help veterans.

