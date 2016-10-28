Pregnancy Center holds fundraiser

The Pregnancy Center of Bryan County held a “birthday celebration-because everyone deserves a birthday.”
The celebration was to bring awareness to the services they provide. The banquet was held at First United Methodist Church west of Durant on Highway 70. The Christian organization serves the community with so many services not available anywhere else.
Tuesday night was a celebration of another year’s worth of service and hard work they have done for Bryan County.
Comedian Mike Williams was guest. He’s also an author He’s known for appealing to all ages. His website states, “You would be hard pressed to find a comedian who can unite 20 somethings and 80 somethings.”
That was very true Tuesday evening as he had the crowd in stitches. It didn’t matter if your table’s average was 35 years old or 65 years old. The laughter was great during the event in spite of what is a serious topic.
Pregnancy is no matter to take lightly. The Pregnancy Center of Bryan County provides many services, such as, free pregnancy testing. STI/STD testing and treatment. Free sonograms are also provided.
Their mission goals explain a lot about the Pregnancy Center: to reach the abortion minded client. To educate this generation on abstinence and parenting. To share Jesus with all who come our way.”
The center helps with “choice counseling.” That is counseling the mother on her choices for the pregnancy. Childbirth classes are provided as well as post-abortion counseling. They can help with baby supplies and clothing. Abstinence education is a very important thing a young person needs, according to officials. They must know there are consequences for their actions.
The Pregnancy Center of Bryan County, PCBC, can make doctor referrals and well as those for medical needs and adoptions.
They want to let young people, especially mothers know that there are options for them and their lives.
At the ceremony, Jered Hyatt, Board Chairman of the PCBC, welcomed the several hundred in attendance at the fundraiser. John Breaon, Pastor of First United Methodist Church gave the invocation.
Director of Operations Chris Swan gave an update on the many activities the organization is involved in. Dennis Henderson, Pastor of the new Fusion Bible Church led the closing prayer.
The banquet gave a chance for Swan to recognize those who have helped her in her mission to help in pregnancy situations.
The highlight of the night was Mike Williams. His offbeat comedy caused laughter that would have made Johnny Carson proud, one person said.
