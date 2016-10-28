No vote on lodging tax

The city leaders in Durant had proposed bringing a “lodging tax” vote to the public on the November 8th election.

The Durant City Council had proposed and approved at a recent meeting the legalities which allowed for the public to vote for or against that tax.

Several citizens, hotel/motel owners, had felt their viewpoints weren’t listed to, taken into consideration or respected.

Two citizens, Jim Thorpe and Charles Calhoun filed suit against the city for several things they felt were wrong about the situation.

On October 25, 2016, the parties of the suit agreed via court documents, to 1) that ordinance 1792 is hearby vacated and held for naught, on August 23, 2016.

2)That resolution 2016-19 that was passed by the council on the 23rd day of August 2016, calling for a 5% tourism tax is vacated and held for naught.

3) The entire matter was dismissed without prejudice. Each party in the suit, the City and Charles Calhoun and Jim Thorpe, were each held responsible for their own court costs.

This does not mean that the council cannot later pass an ordinance or resolution for the lodging tax. It does mean that voters will not have the option to vote for or against the lodging tax at the next election in November.

City will not have it on ballot