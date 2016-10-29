Voters can see sample ballots online or at Bryan County Election Board

Sample ballots now are available at the Bryan County Election Board office for voters who want to get a preview of what will be at stake in the Bryan County General Election on Nov. 8.

Sample ballots are also available about two weeks prior to an election on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s Online Voter Tool at http://www.ok.gov/elections/Voter_Info/Online_Voter_Tool/.

Linda Fahrendorf, Secretary of the Bryan County Election Board, said that sample ballots can be viewed at the Election Board office, located at 402 West Evergreen, Suite A-2 (Courthouse) in Durant, during regular office hours, 9-3 hours.

Sample ballots also will be posted outside every precinct polling place on Tuesday so that voters can review them before casting their votes.

For more election-related information, call the Bryan County Election Board at 924-3228 or visit www.elections.ok.gov.

Submitted by the election board.