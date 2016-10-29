Voting tips offered by election board

Special assistance will be offered to four groups of voters at the Nov. 8, Bryan County General Election, Bryan County Election Board Secretary Linda Fahrendorf.

Physically disabled voters who cannot enter the polling place, physically disabled voters who need help marking their ballots inside the polling place, blind or visually disabled voters, and illiterate voters may be assisted by a person the voter chooses. In all cases, a person providing such assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of the employer or an officer or agent of the voter’s union. A person providing assistance also must swear or affirm that the voter’s ballots will be marked in accordance with the voter’s wishes.

Alternatively, all blind, visually impaired, and physically disabled voters in Bryan County may use the audio-tactile interface (ATI), a feature offered on all Oklahoma voting devices, to vote privately and independently, either at Bryan County Election Board during early voting or at their assigned polling place on election day.

Fahrendorf also said that two other services are offered to voters at their polling places.

The next-of-kin of voters who have died, but whose registrations are still listed on official voting records, can cancel those registrations by filling out a form at the polling place and submitting it to precinct officials.

Also, voters who have moved since the last election, but who have not transferred their voter registration to their new address, may do so on Election Day by going to vote at the polling place where their registration has been in the past. While voting, they may fill out a form instructing the County Election Board to transfer their registration to the new address before the next election. For additional election-related information, visit: www.elections.ok.gov.

Submitted by the election board.