Strangers protest at SE

Monday afternoon, a group that hasn’t been identified yet, came on to Southeastern property to lead a protest or demonstration of some kind.

It was assumed they were preaching about Christianity, people said.

Those in attendance were heckled, angered and insulted, according to witnesses.

The situation turned into a not so peaceful protest, with the protesters “becoming more hateful as time went on,” one witness said.

The things the protesters were saying to students actually helped unite them as family, according to witnesses.

Durant’s Southeastern is usually a very peaceful facility and the event had social media on overload.

It was reported they went through proper channels, but probably misled their purpose on the application form.

“This could have been much more violent had it not broken up,” one student said.

No one knew quite why there were on campus, how they got there, and what their purpose was.

According to officials, the man leading the demonstration came onto campus under false pretenses.

The only information that was ascertained was that the permit, if there was one, was for “preaching,” not instigating a near riot and insulting students.

The group positioned themselves near the middle of the loop on campus.

One witness said, “They got all set up, then they began pulling out these huge signs.”

Within moments of starting the verbal address to students and onlookers, the group began verbally abusing those who had stopped to listen to them.

One thing the group did was take a random statistic about Sexually Transmitted Disease and used that to insult people.

Witnesses said, “The person holding a “BLM Rent a Riot,” started counting at people. When he got to the number three, he would say, ‘you’ve got a STD!”’

Another person was holding a sign that said, “America-God Hates Your Sin: Fornicators, adulterers, divorced, drunkards, thieves, gluttons, whoremongers and sodomites.”

One side of a sign being waved said, “BLM are Racist Thugs.”

SE President Sean Burrage said, “As the size of the event grew, it became disruptive to the educational process.”

Another witness said, “They were a couple of crackpots who were yelling things like ‘are you a virgin,’ and “you have an STD” who were only there to stir things up. I’m glad the police took care of it.”

One witness said, “I hope they go to jail, not just get escorted off campus. They need to learn a lesson for what they did.”

Another witness said, “It’s things like this that start small and build into something deadly as the person instigating it loses more control.”

He cited John Hinckley who shot President Reagan or Mark David Chapman who killed former Beatle John Lennon.

One witness said she heard one of the protesters say they were from up north, maybe Ohio or Indiana.

The incident did not go on for long because Southeastern police shut it down on President Burrage’s orders.

Several said that Southeastern Police did a great job at disarming what could have been a much worse situation.

Burrage said, “University Police were unable to guarantee the safety of the speakers or the crowd. Accordingly, we made the decision to call the event to a close.”

One official said both men were middle age, definitely not college students.

The identity or background of the protesters is not known at this time, but the incident is still under investigation.

President Burrage said, “As President, the safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is my top priority.”

