Top 10 freshman award presented

Southeastern Oklahoma State University recognized the Top 10 Freshmen Friday afternoon in a ceremony in the Glen D. Johnson Student Union.

The students were selected by a committee consisting of representatives from faculty, student government, and university administration. The honorees collectively have a 3.89 grade point average and are involved in numerous campus activities.

The event is sponsored by the Office of Freshman Programs.

The following students were honored:

Dylan Candelora, English major, Paris, Texas

Luke Carson, Aviation-Professional Pilot, Plano, Texas

Kourtney Cunningham, Communication, Noble, Oklahoma

Joseph Hammer, Aviation-Professional Pilot, Garland, Texas

Elijah Marshall, Fisheries and Wildlife, Denver, Colorado

Courtney Miles, Music Education, Oklahoma City

Destiny Riddle, Psychology, Muskogee, Oklahoma

Reid St. John, Art Education, Mesquite, Texas

Katherine Webb, Business Administration, Denison, Texas

Cara Worsham, Biology, Healdton, Oklahoma

Submitted by SE.

Gathering after Friday’s award ceremony were, front row, left to right, Joseph Hammer, Elijah Marshall, Courtney Miles, Cara Worsham, and Dylan Candelora. Back row, left to right, Southeastern president Sean Burrage, Luke Carson, Destiny Riddle, Reid St. John, Katherine Webb, Director of the Academic Advising and Outreach Center Clifford Cox, and Student Government Association president Taylor Gregory. Not pictured, Kourtney Cunningham. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_thumbnail_2016-Top-Ten-Freshmen.jpg Gathering after Friday’s award ceremony were, front row, left to right, Joseph Hammer, Elijah Marshall, Courtney Miles, Cara Worsham, and Dylan Candelora. Back row, left to right, Southeastern president Sean Burrage, Luke Carson, Destiny Riddle, Reid St. John, Katherine Webb, Director of the Academic Advising and Outreach Center Clifford Cox, and Student Government Association president Taylor Gregory. Not pictured, Kourtney Cunningham.