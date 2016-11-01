Top 10 freshman award presented

Southeastern Oklahoma State University recognized the Top 10 Freshmen Friday afternoon in a ceremony in the Glen D. Johnson Student Union.
The students were selected by a committee consisting of representatives from faculty, student government, and university administration. The honorees collectively have a 3.89 grade point average and are involved in numerous campus activities.
The event is sponsored by the Office of Freshman Programs.
The following students were honored:
Dylan Candelora, English major, Paris, Texas
Luke Carson, Aviation-Professional Pilot, Plano, Texas
Kourtney Cunningham, Communication, Noble, Oklahoma
Joseph Hammer, Aviation-Professional Pilot, Garland, Texas
Elijah Marshall, Fisheries and Wildlife, Denver, Colorado
Courtney Miles, Music Education, Oklahoma City
Destiny Riddle, Psychology, Muskogee, Oklahoma
Reid St. John, Art Education, Mesquite, Texas
Katherine Webb, Business Administration, Denison, Texas
Cara Worsham, Biology, Healdton, Oklahoma
Submitted by SE.