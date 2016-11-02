Senior health fair to be held Thursday

The annual Bryan County Senior Health Fair will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Bryan County Community Building.

The event is hosted by Red River Health Care Systems Inc.

Local businesses and non-profit agencies will be providing information about services and products that are available for seniors.

Flu vaccinations, depression screenings, blood sugar and cholesterol testing, blood pressure and eye pressure checks, and body mass index evaluations will be available. Coffee and doughnuts will be offered throughout the morning and bingo games and prizes throughout the day.

Submitted by Red River Health Care Systems.