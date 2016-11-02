Keep Durant Clean & Green nominated for award

Keep Durant Clean & Green’s Great American Clean Up efforts have been recognized by Keep Oklahoma Beautiful as a finalist in the 2016 Environmental Excellence Competition.

The 26th Annual Environmental Excellence Awards Celebration is November 17, 2016 at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City.

Keep Durant Clean & Green is made up of volunteers around the community hoping to keep the city beautiful year-round for residents as well as visitors. Keep Durant Clean & Green’s Great American Clean-up held on April 23, 2016 was the kick-off to the program. Trash clean up days will be held each fall and spring in conjunction with Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, but it is also the goal of Keep Durant Clean & Green to get local businesses, clubs, organizations and individuals to participate in an ongoing Adopt-An-Area program.

The Keep Durant Clean & Green initiative is spear-headed by Durant Area Chamber of Commerce and includes partnerships with the City of Durant, Choctaw Nation, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, Imagine Durant, Durant Main Street and several more local businesses and volunteers.

For more information on Keep Durant Clean & Green or if you are interested in adopting an area around Durant, call the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce office at 580-924-0848 or visit www.durantchamber.org.

Submitted by Durant Area Chamber of Commerce.