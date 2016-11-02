House explodes on McLean

Just before 9 a.m .Tuesday morning, an explosion on North McLean left one man injured.

He was able to walk to a neighbor’s house and wait for his mother to take him into the hospital.

One witness said, “It sounded like someone shot off a cannon.”

The explosion was at the home of Jerry Baker who was inside when it exploded.

According to officials, the home is owned by Baker’s mother.

She did not have insurance on the home, which is a total loss.

The home was engulfed in flames when firemen arrived on the scene.

Baker was taken to Plano Medical Center with various first and second degree burns on his face, neck, arms and chest.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. Baker’s injuries are not life threatening.

In other, unrelated news in the state, A teenage runaway from Maine has died from injuries sustained when her boyfriend crashed a car during a high-speed chase in Oklahoma, the Associated Press reported.

The Portland Press Herald reported the death of 17-year-old Collette Boure of Standish. Her stepmother said the teen’s organs were donated.

Oklahoma authorities say her boyfriend, a 17-year-old from Portland, is expected to be charged with second-degree murder in the death.

The teens were reported missing last month.

The newspaper says family members didn’t know that they’d left the state until they received word early Monday that the teenagers had been involved in a police chase in southeast Oklahoma, near the Texas border. Boure died Monday evening at a hospital in Texas.

