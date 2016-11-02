Choctaw Nation to hold heritage day

The Choctaw Nation is holding a heritage day Monday, Nov. 7 at the headquarters at 516 N. 16th Ave. and also at the cultural services building, 4451 Choctaw Rd., later that evening.

The following is the schedule:

8:30- 3:00 Visit the North Building Lobby wearing traditional clothing or traditional jewelry and receive a door prize ticket

9:00- 4:00 Choctaw Artists Floyd Gene Iron Man Smith- Metal Sculptures

Chad Williams from the Oklahoma Historical Society- the Oklahoma Century Chest and other Choctaw Nation resources available at the Oklahoma Historical Society (with items from the Century Chest)

(HQ- North Building Lobby)

9:00- 10:00 Choctaw Basket Weaving (HQ- South Building Room 4)

10:00- 11:00 Choctaw Language (HQ- South Building Room 4)

11:00 Beef Indian Tacos, dessert and tea prepared by Sulphur United Methodist Church (HQ- Cafeteria)

1:00- 1:30 Choctaw Folklore Class (HQ- South Building Room 4)

2:00- 3:00 Presentation and sharing of items from the OK Century Chest and other Choctaw Nation resources (HQ- South Building Room 4)

3:45 Door Prize Drawing (winner of the drawing will be contacted)

Choctaw Nation Cultural Services Building

4451 Choctaw Road

Monday, November 7, 2016

5:00- 8:00 Beading Class

Submitted by Choctaw Nation.