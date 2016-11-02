Fairview holds superhero night

Fairview Baptist Church held a special themed “Superhero night” Wednesday at the Church.

Officials at the church invited first responders to visit as special guests.

Church leaders wanted to impress on their young members, how these are true superheros in our society.

They may not fly with capes, but a helicopter did fly away from the adjoining property.

Air-Evac Lifeteam 130 out of Ardmore, impressed the kids by their helicopter landing in the field bordering University and Roosevelt.

Mike Koval said, “it’s a great opportunity for the kids to talk about safety and impress upon them the importance of being safe. The kids were ecstatic. Each kid got a pilot wing sticker that made them an honorary pilot. They got to sit in the vehicles.”

The youth watched as it went up and disappeared into the night sky.

One highlight for these kids was getting to meet first responders and see their equipment and vehicles up close.

Bryan County EMT Joshua Bogue brought an ambulance for the youth groups to see and tour.

Durant Police as well as Silo Fire, Durant Fire Department, and Air-Evac, among others, brought their emergency equipment to show the youth.

One girl said, “These people help save real lives, not fake lives on TV, these are my superheros!”

Awana Club is for up to 6th grade students but Wednesday night being special, all the youth came out and participated.

One official said this message was “so important,” all their youth needed to be there.

The really young children may not fully understand, but one woman said “They get to view those in uniform as friends, not just the job they do.”

Children’s Director for Fairview, Cynthia Baucom said as she was with the 2-4 year olds, “the kids love this. This age group is just having fun. Everything is all cool.”

The kids were loud and excited to be touring an ambulance.

The special Awana Club at the church is growing in numbers and popularity.

Pastor Bill Ledbetter said, “The Awana means “Approved Workmen Are Not Ashamed. It’s based on II Timothy chapter 2 verse 15 in the Bible.”

According to their website, the Awana group’s purpose is to help “reach kids, equip leaders and change the world for God.”

One person said, “With so much hero worship in today’s world, it’s great the children are being exposed to first responders this way. They are our true heroes.”

II Timothy 2:15 states (KJV) “Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.”

Ledbetter said, “It’s a kid’s club designed to motivate children to hide God’s word in their heart through memory. They memorize the Bible. Twice a year they have a theme night. Tonight is Superhero night. We decided to have real genuine heroes come and our local heroes to come. We are very grateful to them for this.”

One church member said, “you can enroll your kids on their website. It’s a weekly club they go to. They learn about the Bible and Jesus. They have memory verses each week. Or kids love it.”

Superhero night at Fairview Baptist Church will be a night all the kids who got to meet true hero’s, remember.

The youth of Fairview Baptist now have a few more on their hero list.

They can put police, fire, EMT and helicopter medical on their list right beside their other heroes.

Bryan County EMT Joshua Bogue brought an ambulance for the kids to tour. Cynthia Baucom said, “it’s our Awana group. These are the two year olds touring the ambulance.” http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_inside-abmbulance-1.jpg Bryan County EMT Joshua Bogue brought an ambulance for the kids to tour. Cynthia Baucom said, “it’s our Awana group. These are the two year olds touring the ambulance.” Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat The Fairview youth loved seeing the Air-Evac Lifeteam 65 in the open field next to the church. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_helicopter-1.jpg The Fairview youth loved seeing the Air-Evac Lifeteam 65 in the open field next to the church. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat The youth groups at Fairview Baptist Church in Durant got to meet true superheroes Wednesday night at the church. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_fairveie-group-with-f-truck-1.jpg The youth groups at Fairview Baptist Church in Durant got to meet true superheroes Wednesday night at the church. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

