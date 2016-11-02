Posted on by

Trick or Treat on 3rd Street


Durant turned out for Saturday’s Trick or Treat on Third Avenue.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Everyone loved Trick or Treat on Third Avenue.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Costume photo with the big peanut. Pictured here are: Leslie Yochum, Kim Wolfrum, Darlene Lesley , Brooke Lesley, and Patience McQueen.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Red hair and a top hat. Here is Adley Malott, Whitney “Queen of Hearts” Malott, Keith Malott is holding Briley Malott. Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Kids loved the bounce house at Trick or Treat on Third Avenue.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Fishing for ducks is Gannon and Gunner with Karen Taylor and Christine Aliazas.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Brooklynn Hopkins, 9 months old, here with parents Jamison and Courtney Hopkins.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Posing for photos is Jennifer Vandenburg, Brandy McCarter, Brittany Farrington, Lauryn Faulkner, Keshawn Smith, Silhouette Dukatt, and Aria Eggenberg.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Zombie Couple is Colby Bacon and Kayla Hillberry both of Bokchito.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Waiting for the costume judging to begin.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

All dressed up for Halloween.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Laura Nolan-Koval, Mike Koval, Olga Samborska, Sway Allen Alexis Koval were ready to run the Zombie Run as the Mean Machine.


Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Durant turned out for Saturday’s Trick or Treat on Third Avenue.

Everyone loved Trick or Treat on Third Avenue.

Costume photo with the big peanut. Pictured here are: Leslie Yochum, Kim Wolfrum, Darlene Lesley , Brooke Lesley, and Patience McQueen.

Red hair and a top hat. Here is Adley Malott, Whitney “Queen of Hearts” Malott, Keith Malott is holding Briley Malott. Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter.

Kids loved the bounce house at Trick or Treat on Third Avenue.

Fishing for ducks is Gannon and Gunner with Karen Taylor and Christine Aliazas.

Brooklynn Hopkins, 9 months old, here with parents Jamison and Courtney Hopkins.

Posing for photos is Jennifer Vandenburg, Brandy McCarter, Brittany Farrington, Lauryn Faulkner, Keshawn Smith, Silhouette Dukatt, and Aria Eggenberg.

Zombie Couple is Colby Bacon and Kayla Hillberry both of Bokchito.

Waiting for the costume judging to begin.

All dressed up for Halloween.

Laura Nolan-Koval, Mike Koval, Olga Samborska, Sway Allen Alexis Koval were ready to run the Zombie Run as the Mean Machine.

Durant turned out for Saturday’s Trick or Treat on Third Avenue.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_7763crowd1.jpgDurant turned out for Saturday’s Trick or Treat on Third Avenue. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Everyone loved Trick or Treat on Third Avenue.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_7798walking.jpgEveryone loved Trick or Treat on Third Avenue. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Costume photo with the big peanut. Pictured here are: Leslie Yochum, Kim Wolfrum, Darlene Lesley , Brooke Lesley, and Patience McQueen.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_7740peanut.jpgCostume photo with the big peanut. Pictured here are: Leslie Yochum, Kim Wolfrum, Darlene Lesley , Brooke Lesley, and Patience McQueen. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Red hair and a top hat. Here is Adley Malott, Whitney “Queen of Hearts” Malott, Keith Malott is holding Briley Malott. Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_7744MadHatter.jpgRed hair and a top hat. Here is Adley Malott, Whitney “Queen of Hearts” Malott, Keith Malott is holding Briley Malott. Alice in Wonderland and the Mad Hatter. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Kids loved the bounce house at Trick or Treat on Third Avenue.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_7749bounceGood1.jpgKids loved the bounce house at Trick or Treat on Third Avenue. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Fishing for ducks is Gannon and Gunner with Karen Taylor and Christine Aliazas.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_7755duck.jpgFishing for ducks is Gannon and Gunner with Karen Taylor and Christine Aliazas. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Brooklynn Hopkins, 9 months old, here with parents Jamison and Courtney Hopkins.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_7775chewabacca.jpgBrooklynn Hopkins, 9 months old, here with parents Jamison and Courtney Hopkins. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Posing for photos is Jennifer Vandenburg, Brandy McCarter, Brittany Farrington, Lauryn Faulkner, Keshawn Smith, Silhouette Dukatt, and Aria Eggenberg.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_7778Faces4.jpgPosing for photos is Jennifer Vandenburg, Brandy McCarter, Brittany Farrington, Lauryn Faulkner, Keshawn Smith, Silhouette Dukatt, and Aria Eggenberg. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Zombie Couple is Colby Bacon and Kayla Hillberry both of Bokchito.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_7780scars.jpgZombie Couple is Colby Bacon and Kayla Hillberry both of Bokchito. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Waiting for the costume judging to begin.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_7789trick1.jpgWaiting for the costume judging to begin. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

All dressed up for Halloween.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_7792buggy.jpgAll dressed up for Halloween. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat

Laura Nolan-Koval, Mike Koval, Olga Samborska, Sway Allen Alexis Koval were ready to run the Zombie Run as the Mean Machine.
http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_DSC_7797dreamTeam.jpgLaura Nolan-Koval, Mike Koval, Olga Samborska, Sway Allen Alexis Koval were ready to run the Zombie Run as the Mean Machine. Photos by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat
comments powered by Disqus