Durant officers have new ballistic armor

The recent events in Dallas, and then Baton Rouge, have tragically illustrated that our Law Enforcement Officers, Fire Fighters, and EMS are woefully unprepared when facing the onslaught of rifle fire. Through the combined work of the local community and a company named Armor Advantage of Purcell, Oklahoma, the officers of the Durant Police Department will now be better protected.

The local community made it their mission to raise funds to help purchase hard armor required to reject rifle fire. The soft armor issued by departments simply doesn’t reject rifle fire. Local supporters in this mission to protect the local officers include First United Bank and employees, First Texoma National Bank and employees, Nautilus Fitness Center, Discount Liquor, Big Daddy’s Liquor, 360 Communications, Alvie Nelson, Burrage Law Firm, and Rustin Concrete. Courtney Petty and Dana Hart of Durant coordinated the effort and combined the donations to the mission.

Michael Blackmore, President and CEO of Armor Advantage in Purcell was then contacted by Courtney Petty. Michael Blackmore has personally committed himself to the mission of protecting Police Officers, he is quoted as saying “Lets make this happen ….. its the right thing to do!” He has started a program named “Everyday Heroes” vowing to protect those who protect us. After hearing what Courtney and Dana had done along with the community he pledged to not only match the funds raised of over $7,000, but also substantially discounted the armor.

This made it possible to outfit every Durant full time and reserve Police Officer within the department. The funds raised were donated to the Durant Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #113. FOP Lodge #113 then presented Armor Advantage a check to purchase the hard armor on October 13th.

On November 3rd, 3 P.M. at the Hampton Inn and Suites Durant, the Durant FOP Lodge is taking delivery of sixty hard armor vests from Armor Advantage. These vests will be placed in every Durant Police Officer vehicle thanks to a gracious community and Armor Advantage.

If anyone is interested in the Everyday Hero program in their community please contact Michael Blackmore with Armor Advantage. He has made it his mission to help protect every first responder in America. Visit www.armoradvantage.com

Submitted by Chris Marcy

Durant FOP Lodge #113

Secretary/Treasurer