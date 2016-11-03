More than 500 students attend SE Live open house

Some 532 high school juniors and seniors were on the campus of Southeastern Oklahoma State University Wednesday for SE Live and Native American Visitation Day. Also in attendance were parents and counselors.

Southeastern president Sean Burrage welcomed the group to the University during the opening session in Montgomery Auditorium.

The event provided students the opportunity to visit with Southeastern faculty and staff about specific majors, programs, admissions, scholarships and more. Students also explored campus and residence life and interacted with current Southeastern students.

Lunch was served on the front lawn of campus.

SE Live was sponsored by the Office of Admissions and Recruitment.

Submitted by SE.

Cheerleaders and band members welcome high school students to SE Live Wednesday morning. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_thumbnail_livewel.jpg Cheerleaders and band members welcome high school students to SE Live Wednesday morning. Southeastern president Sean Burrage addresses the crowd at SE Live. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_thumbnail_presliv.jpg Southeastern president Sean Burrage addresses the crowd at SE Live. Southeastern faculty and staff distribute information to prospective students on the front lawn of campus. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_thumbnail_lawn2.jpg Southeastern faculty and staff distribute information to prospective students on the front lawn of campus.