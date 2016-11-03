Friends of NRA hold annual banquet

The Red River Friends of NRA held their annual fundraising banquet Saturday evening at the Durant Elks Lodge.

Field Representative Darren DeLong was a special guest of the event.

Friends of the NRA was formed in 1992. Since that time, on a national scale, they’ve held over 15,000 events.

Well over 2.8 million people have attended their events.

The foundation has raised over $230 million for their national and local projects.

Half of the money goes to the national projects and the other half is allocated to the local projects.

Youth projects are the focus of the foundation who funds things to help young people.

Alan McDaniel said, “We are a 501C3 non-profit with 100% of all money that goes directly to what we are funding. We have nothing taken out for administration.”

