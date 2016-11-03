Jimmy’s Egg® set to crack eggs in Durant

Jimmy’s Egg, LLC will open the 52nd Jimmy’s Egg® at 2501 W. Main Street in Durant, Oklahoma on November 7th, 2016. The award winning chain will feature quality breakfast and lunch entrees served every day from 6:00AM – 2:00PM.

“We were thrilled to open our 50th location earlier this year and are very excited to bring our 52nd Jimmy’s Egg® to Durant, Oklahoma – the state where Jimmy’s Egg began 36 years ago!” says Kevin Burke, President of Jimmy’s Egg®. “At all 52 of Jimmy’s Egg® locations we serve cooked to order breakfast and lunch offerings accompanied by always full cups of coffee served by a friendly staff.”

Breakfast menu offerings include the popular “Garbage Breakfast™,” premium hash brown skillets, fresh-baked bread, a variety of eggs Benedict, hot-off-the-griddle items such as buttermilk, wheat, sweet potato and decadent Cinnamon Roll flavored pancakes, French toast and Belgian waffles. Lunch offerings include fresh salads, savory sandwiches, juicy burgers and favorite luncheon entrees such as the Smoked Turkey Melt, Backyard Burger, Grilled Chicken Salad, Country Fried Steak, and a variety of lighter fare for the health conscious. The restaurant will offer hot breakfast and lunch catering options to the community and guests will enjoy free internet Wi-Fi service will dining onsite.

Jimmy’s Egg will partner with Red River Ford and United Way on their annual food drive that collects non-perishable food items to support Bryan County food banks. Customers that visit the restaurant through November 20th and bring a canned food item will be entered to win Breakfast for a Year.

About Jimmy’s Egg®: The first Jimmy’s Egg® was founded by Loc Le and opened its doors for business in Oklahoma City in 1980. Mr. Le grew Jimmy’s Egg® from a single restaurant to the 52 unit chain it is today and remains involved as Chairman of the Board. The restaurant chain has won Best Breakfast awards countless times in multiple markets and recently made headlines in the 2015 Restaurant Business Magazine’s Future 50 as one of the fastest-growing small chains in the U.S.

Jimmy’s Egg® began franchising in April 2008 and is rapidly expanding to new markets opening both company and franchise restaurants. Jimmy’s Egg will bring 12 new restaurants to fruition over the next 12 months in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. For additional information about Jimmy’s Egg franchises visit www.jimmysegg.com. Jimmy’s Egg® is based in Oklahoma City and is privately owned and operated.

Submitted by Jimmy’s Egg.