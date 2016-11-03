Early voting has begun in Durant

Early voting is underway in Durant at the Bryan County Courthouse. This election has people of all walks of life voting because of the presidential election, according to officials.

The south side entrance to the Bryan County Election Board had a line of early voters all day Thursday. In addition to the election for president, citizens will be voting on state and federal offices and also many state questions.

Bryan County voters will choose between Johnny Christian and John Haislip for sheriff.

Kim Norris, Bryan County Election Board Clerk said Thursday afternoon, “We have had a line outside since 7:30 this morning and it hasn’t stopped.”

The number of voters who actually vote in this year’s election is predicted by experts to be the largest number ever.

Norris said, “335 voters have voted and there is still a line.”

Today’s early voting hours are 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Norris said about the long line, “As long as they are in line before 6 p.m., from the tree on the south side, it takes about an hour and a half. If they are in line by closing time, they will get to vote.”

For the first time this year in Oklahoma, voters could order absentee ballots online and mail them to their county election boards. State election officials say they expect a record number of ballots to be received in the mail this year, the Associated Press reported.

The deadline for absentee ballots to be returned is 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Dan Pennington at (580) 634-2162 or dpennington@civitasmedia.com.

Voters were lined up all day Thursday for the first day of early voting as shown in this photo taken from the roof of the Bryan County Courthouse. Early voting continues today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Bryan County Election Board Office at the courthouse. Photo by Matt Swearengin | Durant Democrat Early voters lined up at 7:30 a.m. Thursday to vote at the Bryan County Election Board Office at the Bryan County Courthouse. The line continued all day. Friday's early voting hours are 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Democrat