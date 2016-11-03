Southeastern hosting Native November activities

Southeastern Oklahoma State University is hosting Native November 2016.

The program is sponsored by the Native American Institute and offers events throughout the month.

“A tradition at Southeastern has been a celebration of Native American culture during November,” said Dr. Bruce King, Executive Director of the Native American Institute. “The Native American Institute has coordinated and partnered with a number of others, such as the Chickasaw Nation and the Choctaw Nation, to provide various types of activities and events to showcase Native American traditions, history, and culture. Many Native American students select Southeastern as they pursue their academic and career goals. We are pleased to be able to recognize the contributions of Native Americans during these fun and educational events. We hope that students, faculty, and staff will join us.”

Notable events include:

Wednesday, November 9 – social stickball on the front lawn

10 a.m., Friday, November 11 – Desiree Blankenship speaks on Natural Wellness Healing in the Henry G. Bennett Memorial Library

2 p.m., Wednesday, November 16 – Chickasaw Culture and Storytelling in the library

2 p.m., Thursday, November 17 – Choctaw Culture and History, Russell Building, room 300

For a complete schedule of Native November events, contact the Native American Institute at 580-745-3368 or visit http://www.se.edu/dept/native-american-center/native-november-6/

