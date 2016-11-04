Phyllis Rustin to lead Book Talk

An amusing satire on human foibles, “44 Scotland Street” by Alexander McCall Smith, is Book Talk’s choice for its November 10 discussion at Donald W. Reynolds Library, 1515 W. Main St. in Durant.

Retired educator Phyllis Rustin will lead the 7:00 p.m. discussion.

Set in Edinburgh, where McCall Smith is Professor of Medical Law at the University of Edinburgh, the book features precocious six-year-old Bertie and other quirky characters who live in the same apartment building.

The episodic, intricately-plotted novel involves romance, mystery, moral questions, and a joyous portrait of life in one of the world’s great cities.

McCall Smith is the author of some 50 novels, including his most famous, “The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency,” which is a bestseller on four continents.

Rustin taught for 23 years at Durant High School until retiring in 2012, teaching courses in English (including honors and pre-advanced placement classes), journalism and creative writing, and speech, as well as eighth-grade language arts.

Prior to teaching in Durant, she taught at Hugo and Antlers.

She holds the Master of Education degree in guidance and counseling from Southeastern Oklahoma State University and the Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in speech communication and minors in English and Education, earned at Southern Nazarene University and SOSU.

Book Talk meetings are open to the public. The group reads and discusses a variety of fiction and non-fiction. Copies of its monthly selections are available for purchase at the library service desk and never cost more than $10.

The discussion group does not meet in December and the summer months. Its next meeting will be January 12.

