Pit bull owners walk

Pit bull owners feel their breed gets a bad rap in society.

Pit bulls have received a lot of bad press because of attacks on people.

Some “pit” owners want the world to know their dogs are just as nice as anyone else’s.

Recently pit bull owners held a “Bully Walk” to try to bring a better, nicer awareness to pit bull ownership.

Echo Adams had her dogs and signs ready as she and friends walked all over Durant recently.

People were stopping to see the Lion Pit Bull, dressed up as a lion with full mane.

Others in the group were dressed up, too.

Pit bull is a common name for American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, American Bully, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and American Bulldog.

Many of these dogs were originally bred as fighting dogs.

Blood sports have been banned but the practice still continues.

Owners of these dogs in Durant want the public to know their dogs are pets and should not be feared.

Pit bulls, contrary to popular myth, do not have “locking jaws.

There is no physiological “locking mechanism” in the jaw muscle.

The breed is protective of its owners, but so are most dogs.

The group in Durant led by Adams wants everyone to know their pit bulls are loving dogs.

Durant’s pit bull owners decided to dress their dogs in costume and walk the streets to show others that their dogs can be loveable. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_bullyBreedPitBull.jpg Durant’s pit bull owners decided to dress their dogs in costume and walk the streets to show others that their dogs can be loveable. Photo by Dan Pennington Pit Bull Lion http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_lion-bulldog.jpg Pit Bull Lion Photos submitted Bulldog enthusiast Echo Adams and her dogs. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_girl-bulldog.jpg Bulldog enthusiast Echo Adams and her dogs. Photos submitted