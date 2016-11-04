Veterans Day parade to be held

The Durant Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to be a part of the 2016 Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11 beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Main Street in historic downtown Durant. The parade is open to businesses, individuals, clubs, organizations and schools. The theme for this year’s parade is “All Who Served.”

A Veterans Day ceremony will be held immediately following the parade at the VFW located at 123 S. 2nd Avenue in Durant. Immediately following the ceremony, all veterans are invited to enjoy lunch at the VFW generously provided by Brown’s Funeral Service.

The Parade route has been changed slightly to end at the VFW. Entries will begin at the usual starting point at 12th and Main, proceed east down Main, turn right onto S. 1st Avenue to Arkansas, turn right on Arkansas and proceed west down Arkansas to end at the VFW at 123 S. 2nd Avenue.

Veterans Day Parade entry forms can be found online at www.durantchamber.org or at the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce located at 215 N. 4th Avenue in Durant. Deadline for entries to be eligible for parade judging is Wednesday, November 9, 2016.

For more information on the 2016 Veterans Day Parade, call 580-924-0848 or visit www.durantchamber.org.

Submitted by the Durant Area Chamber of Commerce.

