Kiwanis to hold annual pancake day

The 62nd Annual Kiwanis Pancake Day is being held Tuesday, November 8th at the Bryan County Community Building from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

All you can eat pancakes, sausage, milk and juice will be served. Tickets are $6 at the door or $5 if purchased in advance. All proceeds from the event fund projects that impact the children of our community.

Submitted by Durant Kiwanis.

Bruce Pac donated Kiwanis pancake tickets to the police and fire departments. Shown from left, Angela Pierce, Assistant Police Chief Mike Woodruff, Police Chief David Houser, Bruce Pac General Manager Bob Delveaux, Fire Chief Roger Joines, James Robinson and Jill Ford. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_IMG_6227.jpg Bruce Pac donated Kiwanis pancake tickets to the police and fire departments. Shown from left, Angela Pierce, Assistant Police Chief Mike Woodruff, Police Chief David Houser, Bruce Pac General Manager Bob Delveaux, Fire Chief Roger Joines, James Robinson and Jill Ford. IHOP donated Kiwanis pancake tickets to feed the Durant High School Band before practice Tuesday morning. From left, Ryan Richardson, Angela Pierce, IHOP Manager Jonathan Moore, Band Director Chris Gregg, Jill Ford and James Robinson. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_IMG_6225.jpg IHOP donated Kiwanis pancake tickets to feed the Durant High School Band before practice Tuesday morning. From left, Ryan Richardson, Angela Pierce, IHOP Manager Jonathan Moore, Band Director Chris Gregg, Jill Ford and James Robinson. Sports City donated Kiwanis pancake tickets to feed the children at the Boys & Girls Club Tuesday for their afternoon snack. From left, Ryan Richardson, Jill Ford, Boys & Girls Club Director Larry Long, Sports City Manager Luigi Shpati, Angela Pierce and James Robinson. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_IMG_6221.jpg Sports City donated Kiwanis pancake tickets to feed the children at the Boys & Girls Club Tuesday for their afternoon snack. From left, Ryan Richardson, Jill Ford, Boys & Girls Club Director Larry Long, Sports City Manager Luigi Shpati, Angela Pierce and James Robinson.