Red River Arts Council to host 3rd Annual Gingerbread House Competition

The Red River Arts Council will host the 3rd Annual Gingerbread House Competition Friday, Nov. 18 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Three Valley Museum. The call for entries will continue through Nov. 17.

This competition is free to enter and open to all ages, with four age categories that can be entered individually or as a group. Cash prizes will be awarded in each category: $125 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place. A special award will also be presented for People’s Choice selected by ballot during the Viewing Party Nov. 18.

The Viewing Party and Reception, also free and open to the public, will include a silent auction of the gingerbread houses, with proceeds going to the Red River Arts Council. These funds help ensure that the Red River Arts Council can continue to support local programs including the Visual and Musical Art Series, Red River Drum & Auxiliary Camp and Children’s Theatre.

In addition to the silent auction and award presentations, the Viewing Party and Reception will include music performed by Southeastern students, hot chocolate and coffee provided by Hot Shots Coffee and desserts provided by the PEO Chapter GW.

The call for entries is now open, and the deadline is Nov. 17. Entry forms and rules can be found on Facebook/Red River Arts Council Gingerbread House Competition or by emailing a_tuttle@yahoo.com.

The event is sponsored by Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Barker & Associates, DozerWorxs Inc., Durant Main Street, the Country Framer, the UPS Store, Christian for Sheriff, US Foods, Theorem, McKinnon-Beach Farm, Janie Umstead, Ramona Clark-Judd, Jeremy Blackwood, Hot Shots Coffee, PEO Chapter GW, Southeastern University and Three Valley Museum.

Red River Arts Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to keep the arts alive in Durant.

Submitted by Red River Arts Council.

A Gingerbread House Competition will be held Nov. 18 http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Gingerbread.jpg A Gingerbread House Competition will be held Nov. 18