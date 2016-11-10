Mayor gives award

Mayor Stewart Hoffman and new City Manager Tim Rundel presented Certificates of Recognition from the Oklahoma Municipal League to Marc Hall, Deputy Fire Chief, for 25 years of service in municipal government.

Along with Hall’s certificate, a proclamation was presented proclaiming November 2016 as National Caregivers Month. Veterans were recognized at the council meeting and presented with a proclamation in appreciation of veteran and active duty military service members. This award goes with the Federal Holiday, Veteran’s Day Friday.

In other news, Oklahoma State Trooper Nicholas Dees Memorial Run was approved for January 28, 2017. It was announced Tuesday evening that a new restaurant is coming to Durant.

Marty Cook Community Development Manager for the City of Durant said, “Boomerang has dropped off plans for a new restaurant coming to Durant. They had to get some designs to us, they finally did so. We’ve already done the permit, we have that ready. They will be starting pretty quick.”

Tishomingo, Ardmore and Sulphur all have Boomerang Diners also. It’s an old fashioned 1950s sock hop diner with traditional diner food. The diners are usually decorated in everything James Dean, Elvis and Marilyn Monroe. The food and atmosphere take a person back to a simpler time. The Boomerang Diner will tentatively be located on Bryan Rd, in the old Reynold’s Chevrolet building that has been remodeled.

There is no opening date set as the project is in early stages.

