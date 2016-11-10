Shop at the small business holiday showcase

The Small Business Holiday Showcase is a great opportunity for home-based and small businesses to showcase their products or services in a fun environment. It is also a chance for everyone to get a jump start on their holiday shopping, while supporting local business owners! The event will be held November 10th from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at the REI Oklahoma Conference Center, 2912 Enterprise Boulevard, Durant.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” said Dr. Barbara Rackley, Program Manager, REI Women’s Business Center. “Their success is critical to the strength of local communities. This event will benefit both business owners and consumers because we provide an opportunity to market growing businesses and a chance for shoppers to buy unique products while supporting small businesses in the process.”

Event partners are Durant Area Chamber of Commerce, Durant Main Street, OSU Extension, Choctaw Nation, and REI Women’s Business Center, funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

For more information about the Small Business Holiday Showcase, call Dr. Barbara Rackley or Lori Smith at 800-658-2823 or visit www.reiwbc.org. In addition, visit facebook.com/REIWBC for more information about REI Women’s Business Center.

Submitted by REI.