Overtime rules workshop scheduled for November 16

“What the New Overtime Rules Mean for Your Business” is a free workshop scheduled to take place at the REI Oklahoma Conference Center, 2912 Enterprise Boulevard, Durant, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 16th. There is no cost for registration, and participants should register for this event at www.reiwbc.org.

Set to take effect on Dec. 1, 2016, new Fair Labor Standards Act guidelines will dramatically change current overtime rules. Join us to learn more about the new Overtime Rule and how it affects you and your business from Jessica Parker, Community Outreach and Resource Planning Specialist with the US Department of Labor Wage & Hour Division. For more information, visit https://www.dol.gov/whd/overtime/final2016/ .

Event partners are Durant Area Chamber of Commerce, Durant Main Street, OSU Extension, Choctaw Nation and REI Women’s Business Center, funded in part by the US Small Business Administration.

For more information about this event or others, call Barbara Rackley or Lori Smith at 800-658-2823. Visit our website at www.reiwbc.org.

Submitted by REI.