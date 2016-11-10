Reception held for new City Manager

City leaders, citizens and friends dropped by the Donald W. Reynold’s Library Thursday night to meet Durant’s new City Manager Tim Rundel.

The City held a welcome reception for Rundel who took over duties of City Manager Monday October 31st.

Rundel said, “The welcome has been a little overwhelming. To see the outpouring of support from the community leaders, elected officials and business owners, and folks just wanting to come out and meet me. It’s great to be here and to finally get settled in at City Hall.”

Rundel was chosen from those who applied for the City Manager position. One official said, “We are really happy to have Tim here as City Manager. He had a strong background and he will be good for Durant.

Rundel’s name rhymes with the word “bundle,” which should help everyone with the pronunciation.

Rundel said about coming back to Oklahoma, “It’s been nice. My wife Brandy grew up in Marietta, and she’s glad to be back home. We are both really, really glad to be back home in Oklahoma.”

Tim Rundel welcomed to Durant