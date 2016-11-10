Veterans honored

Smith Wayne White served his country proudly and has observed many Veteran’s Days.

He’s 90 and has left all his travels behind him, with memories of those horrible war days packed away in a box.

White leads a quiet life with that war seeming like a lifetime ago.

He has a book his daughter Terecia Beam compiled about his service to his country.

White is one of 19 children with 5 sets of twins as siblings.

He was just a 17 year old country boy who answered the call to fight for our freedoms.

War took him to France with the 80th Infantry Division.

He went to battle and helped take back territory lost in the Battle of the Bulge.

Smith was also a guard in the historic Nuremberg trials.

That was after the war, where 24 war criminals were tried for their heinous war crimes against humanity.

He saw things he said he hopes others never have to see.

Death on the battlefield is something that stays embedded in a veteran’s memory and heart forever

Beam said, “he didn’t talk much about the war. He didn’t like fireworks or things that cracked.”

His wife Bernice shields him now from war movies.

She said, “they really upset him at night so we don’t watch those anymore.”

Smith will sometimes talk about his days in the war but not many details.

His daughter said “he got frostbite in the war and doesn’t have hair on his legs.”

That’s a permanent scar carried a lifetime after the war.

Some aspects of that war he doesn’t ever talk about.

He has a special photo his daughter included in her book for him.

It’s White holding his “Blackie.”

When he talks of his little dog Blackie, he still gets choked up some 71 years later.

Just thinking back on his beloved dog in the war, his face gives away the feeling he had for Blackie.

That dog was his friend when he was just a teenage boy soldier, when he went to war in 1943.

He had to leave little Blackie there when he came home stateside.

Veterans who served in that war and all wars are honored today, Veteran’s Day.

Brady Rudolf CWO3 is another well known veteran from more recent times.

Rudolf was a Durant High School class of 1989 graduate who served in “Operation Iraqi Freedom.”

There is a memorial to Rudolf in front of Durant High School with a granite marker and American flag.

Every year there is a Brady Rudolf Memorial Golf Tournament that provides scholarship funds in Rudolf’s name.

That tournament is usually concurrent with Rudolf’s birthday on April 9th.

Dustin Rudolf, his brother, is a Durant Fireman and a veteran too.

He said about his brother,”Brady was a great guy. He did what he was supposed to do. He chose to go to Iraq, just as our other veterans including myself and dad have done. Brady was a jokester and class clown. But one thing, Brady would give you the shirt off his back.”

The holiday we know as Veteran’s Day wasn’t always called that.

November 11, 1918 was Armistice Day with the Federal Holiday being enacted in 1954 for all veterans in the U.S.

Paul Conley, a local Durant veteran who helps veterans get their benefits said, “we celebrate it as Veteran’s Day. That’s the 1th hour of the 11th month of the 11th day which ended WWI.”

Conley said Bryan County has a little over 3800 veterans.

Out of that number, 1700 are accounted for, when it comes to VA benefits.

He said that still leaves many who are not receiving benefits and he will help them with a “Veteran’s Round Up.”

Conley said about those veterans, “my last report has 1700 veterans and $27 million to Bryan County for the year. Our goal is $144 million.”

Whether it’s Brady Rudolf or Smith White or the veterans Conley wants to help, all veterans gave our country their time, their service and some gave their lives.

Dustin Rudolf said, “Brady made the ultimate sacrifice. It’s something we all take for granted. We appreciate his memorial and that they named Highway 70 west after him. It’s something we can all remember him by.”

Veterans who have served our country in any capacity honored themselves, their families and everyone by their service.

Rudolf said, “his service along with every veteran’s service should always be recognized. Those guys from World War II, that’s the ones that really did the most. They did the most for our freedom. If it weren’t for those from World War II, we’d be speaking German or Japanese. Veterans paid that price for us.”

Smith Wayne White, 90 years old and one of the last World War II veterans still living has left a legacy for his family.

They are all proud of him as we are proud of all our veterans.

Sgt. White and his little dog “Blackie” who was his friend in the war when he was stationed in France. Thinking of his beloved pet still brings tears to his eyes. He wished he could have brought his dog home when he returned to Oklahoma. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_blackie.jpg Sgt. White and his little dog “Blackie” who was his friend in the war when he was stationed in France. Thinking of his beloved pet still brings tears to his eyes. He wished he could have brought his dog home when he returned to Oklahoma. Photo courtesty of the White family Smith Wayne White was a guard at the war crimes Nuremberg Trials. Here he is beside one of the Nazis who was on trial. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_guard.jpg Smith Wayne White was a guard at the war crimes Nuremberg Trials. Here he is beside one of the Nazis who was on trial. Photo courtesy of the War Dept. Smith Wayne White was a Bryan County 17 year old who went off to fight in World War II. He’s 90 now and some memories are still fresh in his mind on this Veteran’s Day 2016. http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_Smith.jpg Smith Wayne White was a Bryan County 17 year old who went off to fight in World War II. He’s 90 now and some memories are still fresh in his mind on this Veteran’s Day 2016. Photo by Dan Pennington | Durant Daily Democrat

