Aletha Burrage Scholarship established at Southeastern

Family members and friends are honoring a lifetime of public school service with the establishment of the Aletha Burrage Scholarship at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

Mrs. Burrage, the mother of Southeastern president Sean Burrage, served as a teacher and administrator for 38 years (Kingston, Newcastle, Antlers) before retiring in 2013. A product of Antlers Public Schools, Mrs. Burrage earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education at Southeastern, her master’s in school administration at Southeastern, and her master’s in special education at the University of Oklahoma..

Mrs. Burrage and her husband, Michael, also a Southeastern graduate, are the parents of two sons, Sean and David, and have four grandchildren.

Numerous other members of the Burrage family are also Southeastern graduates.

“Teaching was my passion,’’ Mrs. Burrage said. “My hope is that this scholarship will encourage students to continue to pursue a career in teaching.’’

