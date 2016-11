Durant honors veteransDurant honors veterans

Veteran’s Day is celebrated annually on November 11th. It’s special date marks the end of World War I. It was renamed Veteran’s Day in 1954. Memorial Day, in May, Is not to be confused with Veteran’s Day which celebrates all U.S. military veterans. Memorial Day honors those in the service who died while in military service.

People of all ages celebrated and honored veterans at Durant’s Veterans Day parade held Friday morning.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_IMG_1772KIDS.jpg People of all ages celebrated and honored veterans at Durant’s Veterans Day parade held Friday morning. Photos by Maria Moore-Kass | Special to the Democrat

Pride of Durant High School Band at Durant’s Veterans Day parade held Friday morning.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_IMG_1769BAND.jpg Pride of Durant High School Band at Durant’s Veterans Day parade held Friday morning. Photos by Maria Moore-Kass | Special to the Democrat

Sheriff Kenneth Golden at Durant’s Veterans Day parade held Friday morning.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_IMG_1751KEN.jpg Sheriff Kenneth Golden at Durant’s Veterans Day parade held Friday morning. Photos by Maria Moore-Kass | Special to the Democrat

Kids honored veterans at Durant’s Veterans Day parade held Friday morning.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_IMG_1775KIDStANK.jpg Kids honored veterans at Durant’s Veterans Day parade held Friday morning. Photos by Maria Moore-Kass | Special to the Democrat

First responders honored veterans at Durant’s Veterans Day parade held Friday morning.

http://durantdemocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/web1_IMG_1780FIRE.jpg First responders honored veterans at Durant’s Veterans Day parade held Friday morning. Photos by Maria Moore-Kass | Special to the Democrat

