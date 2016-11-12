Bryan County election returns

The following are the percentages in Bryan County from Tuesday’s election:

President

Republican Donald Trump, 10,449 votes, 75.85 percent

Democrat Hillary Clinton, 2,793, votes, 20.28 percent

Libertarian Gary Johnson, 533, votes, 3.87 percent

U.S. Senator

Republican James Lankford, 9,541, votes, 70.46 percent

Democrat Mike Workman, 2,954, votes, 21.82 percent

Independent Mark T. Beard, 276, votes, 2.04 percent

Independent Sean Braddy, 398, votes, 2.94 percent

U.S. Representative

Republican Markwayne Mullin, 9,784, 72.14 percent

Democrat Joshua Harris-Till, 2,865, votes 21.12 percent

Independent John McCarthy, 914, votes, 6.74 percent

State Representative District 19Republican Justin JJ Humphrey, 1,156 votes, 63.03 percent

Democrat James Albert Campbell, 600, votes, 32.72 percent

Independent Morgan Hopson, 78 votes, 4.25 percent

State Representative District 21

Republican Dustin Roberts, 8,947 votes, 76.02 percent

David S. Northcutt, 2,823 votes, 23.98 percent

Bryan County Sheriff

Republican Johnny Christian, 9,235 votes, 67.65 percent

Democrat John Haislip, 4,417 votes, 32.35 percent

State Question 776, Death Penalty

9,686 yes, 73.02 percent, 3,578 no, 26.98 percent

State Question 777, farming and ranching

6,022 yes, 44.94 percent, 7,379 no, 55.06 percent

State Question 779, tax for public education

7,075 yes, 52.50 percent, 6,400 no, 47.50 percent

State Question 780, drug possession

5,832 yes, 43.74 percent, 7,501 no, 56.26 percent

State Question 781, justice reform

5,858 yes, 44.43 percent, 7,326 no, 55.57 percent

State Question 790, religion

5,984 yes, 45.34 percent, 7,215 no, 54.66 percent

State Question 792, alcohol

8,280 yes, 62.44 percent, 4,981 no, 37.56 percent

These votes only reflect Bryan County, not statewide.

From the Bryan County Election Board.