Bryan County election returns

The following are the percentages in Bryan County from Tuesday’s election:
President
Republican Donald Trump, 10,449 votes, 75.85 percent
Democrat Hillary Clinton, 2,793, votes, 20.28 percent
Libertarian Gary Johnson, 533, votes, 3.87 percent
U.S. Senator
Republican James Lankford, 9,541, votes, 70.46 percent
Democrat Mike Workman, 2,954, votes, 21.82 percent
Independent Mark T. Beard, 276, votes, 2.04 percent
Independent Sean Braddy, 398, votes, 2.94 percent
U.S. Representative
Republican Markwayne Mullin, 9,784, 72.14 percent
Democrat Joshua Harris-Till, 2,865, votes 21.12 percent
Independent John McCarthy, 914, votes, 6.74 percent
State Representative District 19Republican Justin JJ Humphrey, 1,156 votes, 63.03 percent
Democrat James Albert Campbell, 600, votes, 32.72 percent
Independent Morgan Hopson, 78 votes, 4.25 percent
State Representative District 21
Republican Dustin Roberts, 8,947 votes, 76.02 percent
David S. Northcutt, 2,823 votes, 23.98 percent
Bryan County Sheriff
Republican Johnny Christian, 9,235 votes, 67.65 percent
Democrat John Haislip, 4,417 votes, 32.35 percent
State Question 776, Death Penalty
9,686 yes, 73.02 percent, 3,578 no, 26.98 percent
State Question 777, farming and ranching
6,022 yes, 44.94 percent, 7,379 no, 55.06 percent
State Question 779, tax for public education
7,075 yes, 52.50 percent, 6,400 no, 47.50 percent
State Question 780, drug possession
5,832 yes, 43.74 percent, 7,501 no, 56.26 percent
State Question 781, justice reform
5,858 yes, 44.43 percent, 7,326 no, 55.57 percent
State Question 790, religion
5,984 yes, 45.34 percent, 7,215 no, 54.66 percent
State Question 792, alcohol
8,280 yes, 62.44 percent, 4,981 no, 37.56 percent
These votes only reflect Bryan County, not statewide.
From the Bryan County Election Board.