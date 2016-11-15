Two collisions Monday morning

A stretch of highway that is prone to accidents, has claimed another life and put others in the hospital.

Both accidents took place in similar ways within an hour of each other.

At approximately 1:36 a.m. Monday morning, a semi truck pulling a trailer, rear ended a vehicle near the stop light at Choctaw Road, according to Durant Police.

Both vehicles, in the south bound lane, were destroyed.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital.

Frank Garaas was driving the F 350 that was stuck.

According to a police report, the Ford F 350 was was pulling a flat-bed trailer.

A semi truck struck the F 350 from behind causing the semi truck to go onto the trailer, then onto its side and across the northbound lanes which blocked the roadway.

Diesel fuel was spilled all over the roadway.

The road was shut down until the diesel fuel was cleaned up by HAZMAT crews.

A passenger in the F 350 pickup, Roger Riveland of Grenora, South Dakota said, “I was just sitting there, I was going to look at a text message, then it felt like a Stinger missile hit us. Then, before I knew it, it was like a tidal wave of diesel fuel came into the cab. It soaked us to the bone. My eyes were full of diesel. My hair was dripping diesel into my eyes.”

Riveland said Monday night he hasn’t heard how his friend Garris is doing in the hospital in Plano.

Riveland said about the road he was on when he was hit.

He said, “They should put rumble strips on the road. That will make noise and wake up those and tell them to stop.”

Rumble strips are raised areas of the road that when a car’s tires cross them, they make noise and vibrate some steering wheels. They are on every intersection in South Dakota, according to Riveland.

The other accident was a possible reaction to this first accident.

According to Durant Police report from Buddy Faulkner, at approximately one hour later than the first wreck, a second collision occurred. While waiting for traffic from the semi truck wreck, another semi truck rear ended a Honda Accord.

The Honda was pushed into the semi truck trailer in front of it. The car was smashed between the two semi trucks.

The driver of the Honda, Ali Mahdavi 61 of Heath, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene of that accident.

A third accident Monday evening about7pm, took the life of a motorist on Highway 70 near the west bypass. Reports state a motorist was turning onto Highway 70 west, going west, when the vehicle was rearended. No other details were known at press time. No names of either fatality was released pending notification of next of kin.

The Ford F 350 that was rear ended by the semi truck was totalled. Both passengers were coated in diesel fuel during the wreck. The semi truck is shown on its side across the northbound lane of Highway 69/75 at Choctaw Road. The driver was hospitalized after rear ending the Ford F 350. Several on the scene said it's amazing no one was killed in this collision. This semi truck rear ended a Ford F 350 resulting in two people being taken to the hospital Monday morning. One person was killed in a collision later that morning.

