Application Deadline for Flagship Conservation Program, EQIP, is Nov. 18

STILLWATER — Applications for participation in the current round of the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) are due by Nov. 18, 2016. Eligible landowners and agricultural producers should submit inquiries and applications to their local USDA Field Service Center.

EQIP is a voluntary program through the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) which provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers to plan and implement conservation practices that improve soil, water, air and related natural resources on agricultural land and non-industrial private forest land.

“EQIP continues to help new and established farmers and ranchers address natural resource concerns and make the most of their land,” said Gary O’Neill, NRCS State Conservationist for Oklahoma. “The program is the first step for many producers to achieving conservation success on their land. With a number of special fund pools such as the high tunnel systems initiative, organic initiative and StrikeForce which targets persistent poverty-stricken rural communities, EQIP offers something for every kind of producer.”

NRCS accepts and processes EQIP applications throughout the year. However, application deadlines are periodically set to consider eligible applications for funding. Applications submitted after these dates will be evaluated for funding during later funding opportunities. Producers must submit a complete program application, establish “farm records,” and other documentation to support eligibility to be considered for financial assistance through EQIP.

“EQIP’s strong record of improving soil, water and air quality are proof that voluntary conservation works. I encourage farmers, ranchers and landowners across the state to speak with their local NRCS office about participation in EQIP before the November 18 deadline,” O’Neill said.

Submitted by NRCS.